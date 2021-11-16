Bitcoin and other major crypto extend losses

The prices of the major cryptocurrencies on the market, such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), at the beginning of Tuesday continued their thud following China’s recent warning to state-owned companies to stay away from cryptocurrency mining, the energy-intensive process by which cryptocurrency tokens are produced.

What happened

There National Development and Reform Commission China’s (CNSR) said it plans to crack down on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and any involvement of state-owned companies in this activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the CNSR could impose punitive measures in the form of high energy prices on companies that defy the government-imposed ban and continue to engage in industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down nearly 7.4% daily to $ 60,938.74; in the last 24 hours, Ethereum lost 8.3% to $ 4,321.48 and Dogecoin lost almost 6.7% to $ 0.2450.

Because it is important

The recent warning from Beijing highlights the intensification of the crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China seen this year.

In September, the Chinese government reiterated that it will crack down on all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies and issued a national ban on crypto mining.

One reason for the intensified crackdown was fears over China’s energy supplies ahead of the upcoming winter season.

Consequently, the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) announced that as of October it would stop selling cryptocurrency mining equipment on its platforms.