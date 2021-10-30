Bitcoin and others, record growth in ten years

It will have happened to everyone to put their hands in their hair out of remorse, a missed opportunity, an apparently tempting opportunity but which was then not taken. In most cases the insights that we tend to discard end up in oblivion, but there are cases in which not having exploited an opportunity brings with it a good dose of regret and regrets, even after a long time.

Some of the best known brands in the world today were mostly unknown in 2008, the year in which the largest crisis postwar period brought the global economy to its knees, redesigning the planetary hierarchies in terms of solidity and reliability of investments.

Only since 2011 has it been possible to see some signs of restart. The confidence of international investors has started to rise again, wherever national states have focused on the new frontiers of contemporaneity, from the circular economy to environmental sustainability.

And so – thanks to the help made by technological revolution – we have witnessed an exponential growth that has relaunched our society like few other times in human history.

The real protagonists of this collective shooting have names and surnames today known in all corners of the globe, realities that dictate the market rules (and not only) but that just ten years ago they were only embryonic projects, exploded over time thanks to the undisputed skills of their founders (here the new Shiba Inu phenomenon).

In ten years the economic value has increased dramatically

The world pandemic from Coronavirus has partially stopped this unprecedented ascent. But in 2021 some indicators show us how – perhaps – the worst could be behind us. Observing the American situation, we can in fact see how Dow Jones and Nasdaq are touching their all-time highs, offsetting the contraction that has occurred since February 2020.

The great companies of entrepreneurship have begun to show record turnover, multiplying theirs economic value with mind-boggling numbers. But the question is: how many would have bet on it ten years ago? Having had available 1000 euros to invest in mid-2011, what would have been the most profitable choice to date?

The data published by Google Finance (updated to 12 October 2021) show how the so-called Big Tech – in particular Microsoft, Apple and Google itself – have registered an increase of over 900%, making their performance rise by 10 times compared to the starting scenario.

Better than them it does Amazon, the creature of the American tycoon Jeff Bezos who forever revolutionized the concept of electronic commerce. In fact, its numbers mark an increase of 130% on a ten-year basis (having invested 1000 euros, today they would have to be precise 13,158).

Record growth from 2011 to today

Sci-fi scenarios, but that’s just a taste of what Google Finance tells us via its latest analysis. Yes, because the names mentioned do not even reach the foot of the podium of those who have seen their value fly in the last decade.

In fact, in fourth place we find Netflix, the most famous streaming platform in the world founded in California in 1997 (here QF article on Squid Game), with a growth equal to 37 times the stake compared to the initial capital.

Third place for the less known Nvidia, a US technology company that develops and manufactures graphics processors for computers, consoles and digital devices. Its shares on the stock exchange have risen by 58% in the last 9 months alone (due to the worldwide shortage of microchips): if one had chosen to bet the famous 1000 euros, today it would have been as much as 71,362.

In second place it ranks Tesla, the company that thanks to the leadership of Elon Musk has contributed to change the battery sector forever and contribute to the growth of the electric car industry, with expansionary aims that do not spare even engineering and space robotics. Thus in ten years the value of Tesla has multiplied by more than 140 times (141,165 euros against the starting thousand).

But the final surprise is one that makes your wrists tremble. In fact, he had the most important performance Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency created 13 years ago. For those who stumbled upon this novelty between 2011 and 2021, the amount invested has grown by 13,800 times, bringing a base value of 1000 euros to the monstre figure of 13,799,469 euros (here the unstoppable growth of cryptocurrencies).