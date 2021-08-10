Bitcoin and Polkadot price analysis and trend

Bitcoin trend

Bitcoin’s price hit multi-month highs not seen since May 17 with positive price action to start Tuesday’s daily candle. The aggregate cryptocurrency market cap also surpassed i 1.83 trillion dollars on the 1D time scale which dates back to the close of a candle high since February 21, so the bitcoin bulls are expecting further damage this week.

As shown below in this graph of MMBTtrader it can be clearly seen that rbitcoin filling above 200 MA it is an extremely important achievement for the bulls.

The chart speculates that a possible breakout could occur with a normal retracement of Fibonacci down to the low of $ 40k. The bears are hoping to once again have a chance to push the price below an important support resistance of $ 42k.

The bulls however have their eyes on $ 49k and an obvious psychological resistance at $ 50k that could truly trigger the industry’s FOMO and space’s next bull run.

The Fear and Greed Index is reading 71 and +6 points from yesterday’s reading.

BTC’s 24-hour range is $ 42,790- $ 46,695 and the 7-day range is $ 37,595- $ 46,695. The 30-day average price of Bitcoin is $ 36,963.

Bitcoin closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 46,293 and has closed in green figures for 15 of the last 20 days. BTC also closed above the 200D MA (200 day moving average) which indicates that the bulls are currently in control of the market.

Polkadot Price Analysis

Polkadot’s price broke a descending wedge on the 1D time scale and the formation looks extremely strong as it tries to move back to the center of its range.

The 24-hour Polkadot price range is $ 20.33- $ 20.80 and the 7-day price range is $ 17.18- $ 21.34.

The 30-day average price of DOT is $ 15.53. Dr. Gavin Wood’s project ranks ninth by market capitalization with $ 21.08 billion.

The world is watching what the Polkadot network parachains will look like with a test ride on Kusama. The potential to enable dApp-specific infrastructure through parachains leaves market participants wondering if this infrastructure is already priced for Polkadot with the recent success of Kusama.

Despite the wait for the parachains on the Polkadot mainnet the price of DOT reached 676.3% since the reorganization of the project o “Denomination day” on August 21, 2020 which changed the DOT tokenomics.

Polkadot closed the daily candle on Monday for a value of $ 20.58 and in green figures after a closing in red figures on Sunday.