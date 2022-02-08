Bitcoin and the $ 200,000 prophecy in 2022

After the excellent performance of Bitcoin recorded on Friday 4 February, the future of the cryptocurrency queen is becoming of global concern. Indeed, we have not only seen a very positive weekend, but also an equally happy start to the week. There are many analysts bullish who see good potential, but among them there is even someone who prophesied i for Bitcoin 200,000 dollars. An analysis carried out by industry experts that we could take advantage of by investing in the queen of crypto thanks to eToro, the world’s leading social trading platform.

According to FSInsight, Bitcoin will reach $ 200,000

It was FSInsight to “prophesy” that the listing of Bitcoin will come to 200,000 dollars in the second half of 2022. The company began as a strategy leader in the US macro market, and then leveraged these capabilities in the digital assets and blockchain market.

In a note written by Sean Farrel, Head of Digital Assets Strategy at FSInsight, entitled “Digital Assets in a Post-Cycle World” it is read:

This is a discussion of significant developments within cryptocurrencies in 2021 and how to impact the industry in the immediate future. Many digital asset investors fear an impending crypto winter. We think there is sufficient evidence that these fears are the remnants of an old paradigm. Based on historical data, we think it reasonable to expect an increase in demand to take us to $ 200,000. Our best estimate for the global cryptocurrency market capitalization in such a scenario for BTC would be $ 9.6 trillion, based on Bitcoin’s dominance support at around 40% in 2021.

But what are the elements supporting this analysis? Because Bitcoin should or could reach i 200,000 dollars of listing by the second half of 2022?

What will push BTC to $ 200,000

So let’s see what are some of the elements that could push Bitcoin towards $ 200,000, as stated by FSInsight’s Farrel:

despite the correlation between Bitcoin and technology stocks is increasingly pronounced, BTC remains “still the king“; potentials are glimpsed catalysts that could heat up the question like: “negative real returns driving capital inflows, the possible resumption of a risk environment in the second half of this year and, most likely, further adoption by a state“; supporting this market is decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT) and applications Web 3 who are driving the growth of the Ethereum network; the price of Ethereum it could reach $ 12,000 in 2022; Now Bitcoin it exceeded the psychological threshold of $ 38,000, reaching $ 43,000.

So, it might be interesting to buy Bitcoin.

