Bitcoin and the 2022 targets

The 2022 did not open in the best way for the cryptocurrency market, with all the best in the industry which recorded heavy losses in double figures in the first week of the year.

Of the crash we have already talked in depth on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it and with the post-holiday return to normality which makes it necessary to do some consideration to guide our investments. What can we expect from Bitcoin and then from the rest of the troop?

A macro guide to understanding the future of Bitcoin in 2022

The macroeconomic situation – what we know (and don’t know) about Bitcoin’s future

Regardless of the imaginative theories of a relevant part of the Italian press, Bitcoin is in effect a financial asset and therefore responds to the macroeconomic determinants that agitate also the stock market.

The worst start for the NASDAQ since 2000

Just think that the NASDAQ, in parallel with the great collapse of the world of cryptocurrencies, had its worst opening in the year since 2000 to date. A parallel that someone challenged us the first time we published it, but which makes more and more sense also to light of what is happening in the USA and in other developed economies.

If we were to follow the textbooks, we would be facing a favorable situation for Bitcoin, which is nonetheless an anti-inflation asset. However, the situation in this case is more complex. Inflation is out of control and the central banks – in particular FED – have already taken steps to contain it. The instruments typically used by central banks are increase in interest rates And reduction of purchasing programs of sovereign debt securities. And the ads that they concerned these two aspects they were among the first to blame for what actually happened on the crypto market.

Goldman Sachs recently stated that in all likelihood we will have a US rate hike for each quarter of 2022. This would be the proverbial horse care for inflation, the expectation of which has already had a considerable impact on risk assets. NASDAQ it dropped to peak at the beginning of the year, as well as indeed Bitcoin. Bad news? Not exactly, because the markets have already discounted it.

Inflation expectations have returned to decline after the Fed’s announcements

That is the reduction until the cancellation of the sovereign debt purchase programs. It is an expansionist maneuver on the monetary level and therefore, throughout the 2021, contributed to significant growth in both the equity and crypto sectors. Everyone expected a reduction of the same, even if the advance declaration of FED he had part of the responsibility for the recent collapse.

Even here, however, there is little to worry about now, just for $ BTC, how much for Ethereum and for the others major cryptocurrencies the question was already extensively discounted.

Bitcoin’s macro issues for 2022

There are also other types of issues that will necessarily have to be taken into consideration with regard to the economy in its generality. No, it’s not about the future of Bitcoin miner, which have already given ample proof of being relatively liquids and therefore to be able to move within other countries, when conditions no longer exist congruous.

We are talking about the recovery of the economy which seems to be underway now – despite the fourth wave – and therefore of a solid base that has allowed the main central banks to be able to curb monetary expansion and inflation.

The short-term future will largely depend on behavior hawkish or dovish from Fed and less importantly than ECB. Doves or hawks that could mark a more or less strong recovery in a sector that would seem, at least for now, to have found the bottom. This is what it is thinks also Mike Novogratz – as well as many other experts who report for example as the indicator RSI both on the same levels that were achieved at bottom of the latest crashes. There sluggish session European morning should therefore not be too worrying in view of a recovery that everyone is now waiting for.