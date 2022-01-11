Bitcoin and the extraordinary Crypto-2021 | The year that changed history …

Together with 2021 an extraordinary year also closes for Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency for marketcap, which despite the difficulties of the last few weeks is confirmed as an asset, technology and central revolution.

A year that has made the fortune of investors but not only. Bitcoin it has become a cornerstone in the economic history of countries, companies and people. A year that we will hardly forget, waiting for a possibly even more important 2022.

The King is confirmed: stratospheric 2021

To the king of the sector is more than due a recap complete as much as possible of what has happened in the course of the year. An important basis on which to develop even more decisive discourses starting from the early days of 2022. Yes for Bitcoin it has been a very important year, despite the usual waves of FUD, the terror sown in the parliaments of half the world, the repression in the four corners of the world.

Bitcoin’s 2021 in its most significant events

A 2021, we repeat it once again, from to frame for Bitcoin. It was not the coin that grew the most in financial terms, but it was undoubtedly the protagonist of the most important events in the sector. Both historically, politically and financially. Let’s go in order.

Growth year over year

The December 31, 2020 the market closed with Bitcoin to $ 29,000. Less than half of the all-time high reached in November and in any case far behind the price of the hours in which we write, which is around $ 48,000.

Growth of over 60% year over year

Even the most demanding will have to settle for what happened. A frightening year-over-year growth for an asset that already has a high level market capitalization. Of course, we are far from what we would have expected at the end of the year, with many, including us, who expected $ 100,000. Vicissitudes outside the market have pushed the price down. But we certainly cannot complain about the final result.

Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

Yes, it is the most important news of the year among those that do not concern the price. For a few months now El Salvador uses $ BTC parallel to the US dollar, which is the old legal tender currency. A mammoth operation, which has yet to bear much of its fruit, but nonetheless an important signal of the direction the world is taking.

Our “historical” cover for the event

The bogeys of the International Monetary Fund. On the contrary, El Salvador is preparing to create a Bitcoin City financing itself with BTC Bond, which will be dealt with directly on Bitfinex and not through the classic banks. Last, but not least, the country is doing Bitcoin mining exploiting the volcanic energy of which it is rich. A combo that goes far beyond simply adopting $ BTC as legal tender currency.

Tesla and MicroStrategy add Bitcoin to their coffers

In the first case it was a purchase lump sum, which however had enormous effects on the price at the time of its creation. Then there was a turnaround in the acceptance of Bitcoin as a means of payment by Tesla, with Elon Musk which he preferred to go to Dogecoin. But anyway, even in this case, news of enormous importance.

Our Bitcoin ProShares ETF endorsement cover

MicroStrategy instead it doesn’t seem to want to stop anymore. He has more than $ 100,000 BTC in hand and continues to buy, even issuing debt. A situation that was unthinkable just a year ago. Therefore, great news continues to arrive from the private sector as well.

Chinese FUD, ban and back

Also there China, on the negative side, it deserves a place in the history of Bitcoin for 2021. From ban for mining which was good for the whole industry (even if only in hindsight). There has been a ban on transactions and more generally final squeeze on the world of Bitcoin.

The hashrate is back on pre-ban Chinese levels

We can say, after the storm, that we came out completely unscathed. Bitcoin is stronger than those who want it dead. Even when the assassin is one of the most powerful states in the world.

Bitcoin dominates American politics

From mayor of Miami to the mayor of New York, passing through that of Jackson in Tennessee, Bitcoin has conquered the world of local politics and not in the USE. The struggle of the 2022 will be between Florida And Texas as an ideal state for the future development of $ BTC in USE.

All this while there White House continue to stall, with a part of the US Democratic Party which would appear to be strongly opposed. In the meantime, the first Bitcoin ETFs on the NYSE, although not physically replicated. Another sign of the fact that we are proceeding anyway, even in the opposing field.

Bitcoin is strong – and 2021 proves it

Anyone who still talks about tulips and bubbles will have to change their minds. The progress of Bitcoin all along the 2021 it was important – as were the results obtained, as we have seen, also outside the markets.

The price, which has been in retreat since November, should not be a cause for concern. You don’t even need to anymore to believe in Bitcoin. The King from the cryptocurrencies is here for to remain. And to erode power at fiat currencies. All according to plans.