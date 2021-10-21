Bitcoin and the new all-time high: price analysis

Bitcoin, a new all-time high

Bitcoin Price Action Wednesday Was Historic – BTC broke its ATH on April 14th of $ 64,804 and reached a session high Wednesday of $ 67,276.

After breaking a long-term trend line at $ 55k and then breaking a lot of resistance at $ 57k, the remaining supply between $ 60k- $ 64.804 was absorbed by the bulls and the price went to record highs one day after theBitcoin Futures ETFs became operational.

The 1D (1 day) BTC / USD chart below from Cryptocurrency Magnet underscores two important goals now overhead for bullish traders. The primary goal on the daily time scale is $ 74,647 with a secondary goal of $ 87,122.

The bears are definitely on the defensive and will want to stop the BTC momentum ASAP otherwise these targets could be met soon. For the bears to regain vigor, they must push the price back below its previous all-time high of $ 64,804 and close the weekly time frame below that figure.

If the bears manage to push the BTC price below that level for a close on a significant time frame, then the next level is $ 60k and then the $ 57.125 level.

A price of $ 100,000 for Bitcoin is now only a 48.64% difference from its all-time high.

L’Fear and Greed index And 84 Extreme Greed and +2 from Wednesday’s reading of 82 Extreme Greed.

BTC’s 24-hour range is $ 63,548- $ 67,276 and the 7-day range is $ 57,252- $ 67,276. Bitcoin’s 52-week range is 11,925- $ 67,276.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 12,951.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 51,342.

Bitcoin [+2.73%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of $ 65,988 and in green figures for the fourth consecutive day.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether has finally come out after weeks of consolidation in a tight range and could be ready for further upside before the daily candle of the week closes on Sunday at 12:00 UTC.

The ETH / USD 4-hour chart below from Signal_Centre1 shows that Ether has exited its downward wedge to the upside and now has primary targets of $ 4,218 and $ 4,278 before it can test its all-time high of $ 4,352.11.

The 24-hour Ether price range is $ 3,833- $ 4,154 and the 7-day range is $ 3,605- $ 4,154. ETH’s 52-week price range is $ 368.56- $ 4,352.11.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 413.20.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,385.39.

Ether [+7,31%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday at $ 4,160 and in green figures for the second consecutive day.

FTT analysis

FTT is back above $ 60 and the bulls are in possession of the ball again. The FTT bulls are currently picking up momentum to the top of the chart at the time of writing.

The 1D (1 day) FTX / USD chart below from go8686 shows that the FTT price on Wednesday closed at a major inflection level [61,61 $].

It could be a quick trip back above $ 70 and eventually towards the $ 81.65 prime target. If FTT can get a daily and then weekly candle close above the $ 61.61 level, this scenario could be imminent.

The bears are hoping to be able to keep the FTT price below this inflection level and eventually return to the low $ 50 level to break the currently prevailing bullish momentum.

The 24-hour price range of FTT is $ 56.39- $ 62.89 and the 7-day price range is $ 54.21- $ 62.89. FTT’s 52-week price range is $ 3.33- $ 84.74.

The price of FTT on this date last year was $ 3.88.

The average price of FTT over the past 30 days is $ 55.22.

The daily candle of FTT [+7.59%] closed on Wednesday for 61.39 dollars.