Bitcoin and the other 9 richest cryptocurrencies of 2021

They are loved by many, hated by as many. Cryptocurrencies divide. Those looking for easy earnings see them as an opportunity to get rich for the price of a few nights spent studying charts. Who needs confidentiality – for example embargoed territories or citizens living in the shadow of authoritarian regimes – uses them to circumvent bans. Not to mention organized crime and international money laundering professionals, who have found a vehicle to prevent illicit proceeds from passing under the prying eyes of controllers. Governments understandably don’t like them. Whatever you think of it, in an increasingly digitalized and monitored world, digital itself offers a solution. Decentralized, devoid of rules other than those of mathematics. Based on total distrust, and for this very reason reliable.

Observing the world of cryptocurrencies allows you to appreciate the beauty of stability: which seems obvious, and instead is a daily conquest of governments and central banks. Ask Venezuela, where with paper money they are now making handcrafted bags and key rings, since they are no longer worth anything. Someone tries to bridge the gap between old and new. El Salvador has decided to make bitcoin legal tender in parallel to the currency in use, the US dollar. The coaching, argues the president, should allow citizens to save four hundred million dollars in commissions every year, in a country where 20% of wealth comes from remittances from family members living abroad. But there are those who put forward the hypothesis that the plan is to transform the country into one mining pool, a cryptocurrency factory.

The ten most capitalized cryptocurrencies of 2021

In the gallery below, we propose the ranking of the ten most capitalized cryptocurrencies in 2021 (based on data from the coinmarketcap.com website referring to December 16, 2021). With a premise: “Cryptocurrencies is an imprecise term. Okay for bitcoins, but for Ethereum we also need to talk about tokens. In this list there are extremely different realities, under different profiles – explains to Wired Roberto Garavaglia, consultant and author of books on the blockchain -. Because the blockchain, on which cryptocurrencies are based, can support much more, from smart contracts to Nft (non fungible token, ed) which has been talked about a lot lately“.

“The first two positions are establishedi: in the head there is bitcoin, then ethereum – continues Garavaglia -. The most interesting things happen from third place down. Movements for the first two positions essentially depended on speculative transactions. But not only that: what can be done with the blockchain also counts: the spread of smart contracts and Nft, for example, can change the cards on the table, since the market price also derives from how and how much a token is. used“.

Basically, Garavaglia comments, “bitcoin was also evidently born from a cryptoanarchic conception, although cryptoanarchy already existed before its time. Satosthi Nakamoto (the inventor of bitcoin, a stage name behind which a plurality of people could also be hidden, ed) he felt the need to build a system protected from the risks of censorship and corruption and which, despite the absence of central entities, is at the same time just as safe and resilient. Its innovation is in having created a trust based on the assumption of total distrust among the participants that concur to validate the blocks of transactions: since we are authorized to believe that everyone might want to scam us, we create a system whereby this is economically disincentive. Very sad, but also very useful, pragmatically“. Clearly, the expert specifies, it is a tool with unpredictable implications: “Those who have maximalist positions for or against cryptocurrencies lie to themselves. The reality is very blurred. Like gunpowder, originally invented for fireworks, and then destined for something else“.

Sustainability and speed for the cryptocurrencies of the future

There is, of course, something that Nakamoto had not taken into account: sustainability and scalability of bitcoins, which to be created require the resolution of complex cryptographic problems, thus consuming enormous quantities of energy and the consequent need to disperse the heat created. For cryptocurrencies tomorrow will be essential find less demanding solutions from the point of view of resources. In addition to the fact that the need for enormous computing powers penalizes the speed: these will be the terrains on which the competition will be played in the future. Not to mention that the legislator could resolve to intervene, with instantaneous consequences on the value.

The roller coaster of value

Based on the above, is it worth investing in cryptocurrencies? “The climax touched at the end of 2017, when the value of crypto reached an all-time high until that moment. Then began two years of bear market, the bottom of which was reached in March 2020 – explains to Wired Diego D’Aquilio, founder and CEO of Anubi Digital, entrepreneur in the field since 2015 -. From that moment on, the value of bitcoin and of all the main cryptocurrencies began to grow again, giving rise to a new bullish phase that saw new highs hit a few weeks ago.“.

Elon Musk’s tweets are famous, capable of provoking rallies: lately, with Dogecoin. “Tesla’s patron is one of the largest holders of the token – continues D’Aquilio -. Clearly, Musk is an entrepreneur who, before moving, and even tweeting, takes the necessary precautions from a legal point of view, but he has publicly admitted it. Not being a regulated world, it is also possible to do so“. The rules? “They will come”, concludes the entrepreneur advising caution. Better not to improvise as a trader and invest only as much as you can afford to lose. The risk of being left with the lit match in hand is real.