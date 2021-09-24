Bitcoin and the two maxi-pizzas cost more than 400 million dollars

This week, El Salvador’s central bank bought another 150 Bitcoin, coming to hold 700 in the budget. At yesterday’s prices, we are talking about a value of almost 30 million dollars. The Central American country was the first in the world to impose “cryptocurrency” as legal along with the dollar. Businesses and citizens are obliged to accept it as payment from other individuals and can use it to pay taxes.

El Salvador is not the only country, however, to look at this reality with interest. Panama is supporting with a special law the adoption of the infrastructure known as “blockchain”, in order to support the dollar with “cryptocurrencies” such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. No legal obligations in sight for the moment. At the same time, Ukraine has recognized this asset and aims to regulate it to spread its use while mitigating its risks. And even Cuba has expressed interest, overwhelmed by the three-digit inflation unleashed following the monetary reform at the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin unsuitable means of payment

Yet, Bitcoin has not proved to be an ideal means of payment to date. Far from it. Launched on January 23 by Satoshi Nakamoto, likely pseudonym for the real inventor or group of inventors, the first payment through it only took place on May 22, 2010. That day, a developer named Laszlo Chanyez announced that he had bought two maxi pizzas, one of which he would keep for the next day, paying her 10,000 Bitcoins. Back then, the value of the transaction was just $ 41, as each unit was trading for less than half a cent. Today, it would be equivalent to approximately $ 420 million. And at the prices touched last April, it would have been almost 650 million.

Loading... Advertisements

Who knows how many times Chanyez will have bitten his hands and who knows if the one who received the Bitcoins in payment kept them in his wallet or disposed of them to monetize those few dollars mentioned above. The only hope is that at least the pizza was good. The fact is that this event perfectly explains why “cryptocurrency” cannot in any way be considered an adequate means of payment. Whoever pays must assume that the value of the asset will remain roughly unchanged in the future or wish it to decrease. Whoever receives the payment must hope that it does not collapse. If both parties foresee its forfeiture, the payment will not be accepted by the seller. If both parties predicted the boom, on the contrary the transaction would not even start, since the buyer would certainly not pay in Bitcoin.

And since we are talking about a highly volatile currency, a payment system based on it would not hold up for long. Indeed, it would not even take off, as we are seeing in recent weeks in El Salvador. At most, we are talking about an asset to be included in the portfolio for a limited percentage in order to enhance its profitability. In short, an investment asset that is not sufficiently known – and unlike historical assets such as gold – the trend in the positive and negative phases of the world economy. It does not have the qualities of a safe haven, at times it shows itself to be a typically speculative good, at other times it attracts capital from economies in the throes of currency crises and hyperinflation.

[email protected]