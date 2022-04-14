Bitcoin and Wall Street dance to the same beat

The “alternative” safe haven role for bitcoin looks set to be pushed to the side. Lately the changes in the value of the crypto asset have been similar to traditional markets.

On January 24, the New York stock market price of the shares of the streaming company Netflix suffered a 21% drop; and other companies like Amazon, PayPal and Tesla fell about 5%.

Coincidentally, on that day, the price of Bitcoin behaved similarly to the Nasdaq 100 index (composed of the main technology companies) and reached its lowest value in six months, reaching $34,000.

What is most striking about this situation is that the link between the “traditional” stock markets and bitcoin, which was considered a refuge and alternative investment in the face of economic problems, is becoming more and more evident.

“The stronger correlations suggest that bitcoin has been acting as a risky asset.” International Monetary Fundin a report

Before the covid-19 pandemic, crypto assets such as bitcoin and ether showed little correlation with major stock indices. They were thought to help diversify risk and act as a hedge against swings in other asset classes.

But this changed after the extraordinary responses to the crisis by central banks in early 2020, such as lowering exchange rates and reserves, keeping interest rates low, among others. Cryptocurrency prices and U.S. stocks surged amid easy global financial conditions and heightened investor risk appetite.

For example, Bitcoin yields did not move in a particular direction with the S&P 500, the benchmark stock market index for the United States. The correlation coefficient of its daily movements jumped in 2021.

The strongest association between cryptocurrencies and company stocks is also evident in emerging market economies.

“The stronger correlations suggest that Bitcoin has been acting as a risky asset. Its correlation with stocks has become higher than that of stocks and other assets such as gold, investment grade bonds and major currencies, which points to limited risk diversification benefits in contrast to what was initially perceived,” said a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the subject.

This correlation would also be influenced by the fact that more and more investors such as MicroStrategy, Tesla, Marathon, Square, Hut8, Coinbase and Riot Blockchain, public companies (listed on the stock exchange) have strong investments in crypto assets and behave the same in both markets.

Bad start

The year 2022 has meant a series of drops in the price of bitcoin and, consequently, for the rest of the tokens such as solana, xrp, terra, ether, avalanche, cardano and polkadot.

Thus, January was at $46,600 (a reduction of 6.4% compared to the previous month), in mid-January it was at $38,600 and until mid-February it was around $41,900.

The American investment bank, Goldman Sachs, believes that the falls in the price of cryptocurrencies were driven by “macroeconomic factors”, that is, by those markets not related to digital assets.

“Bitcoin is at the center of recent rotations between asset classes (…) as it is positively correlated with indicators of inflation risk.” Goldman Sachsin a report

The financial institution recognizes that it is important for bitcoin to increase its adoption, since this drives its price, but this also increases its correlation with other financial market variables. For this reason, he considers that this correlation will continue to increase in the future.

Experts consider that a correction process in the price is still maintained, which occurred after reaching its historical maximum near $69,000, in November of last year. Since then, the first cryptocurrency by capitalization has fallen by 39.1%.

JP Morgan had previously said that $150,000 seemed like a reasonable price for each bitcoin due to increased institutional adoption. Now the US bank has changed its mind and considers that figure unlikely. “Our fair value for bitcoin, based on a bitcoin to gold volatility ratio, would be a quarter of $150,000, or $38,000,” the company explains.

Later, during last March, the price of the cryptocurrency began to have a slight upward trend, with marked peaks and corrections.

Thus, at the beginning of last month it was at $38,000 and, coinciding with the outbreak of the war between Ukraine and Russia, it began to take off and reached almost $48,000 at the end of March, its highest price since the beginning of the year, although always The high volatility of this cryptoactive must be taken into account.

In the context of this greater link between the traditional financial system and cryptocurrencies, the IMF says that policymakers “struggle to monitor the risks to the financial stability of this evolving sector” so it becomes urgent to create regulatory frameworks.

In fact, in that sense, congressmen Norma Torres and Rick Crawford recently introduced the Liability Act for Cryptocurrencies in El Salvador (ACES) to mitigate the risks for the United States of adopting bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador. .

This bill was introduced as companion legislation to a Senate bill introduced in March by Republican Senators Jim Risch, Bill Cassidy and Democrat Bob Menendez.

If approved, the legislation directs the Department of State to produce an analysis of adoption and risks to cybersecurity, economic stability, and create a plan to mitigate potential risks to the US financial system.