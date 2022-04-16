Bitcoin and Wall Street, Elon Musk and Twitter, The price of Bitcoin could be between $96K and $116K, and more

We were away for a couple of weeks for this weekly column due to a short spring break. We went to the mountains to disconnect for a few days. Many thanks to the readers who wrote to me with such kind and generous words. What has happened since then? Well, there is still a war in Europe. Despite the fact that Russia has temporarily withdrawn from some parts of northern Ukraine, we still have no hope of peace in the region. The displaced and the closed businesses are many. The deaths are unfortunate. And the economies of both sides have been badly hit. The conflict has raised the price of oil and many goods. Which further complicates the global reality.

The new inflation figures have arrived and they are not very encouraging. Added to the high costs of energy and food are the problems of production and distribution. Of course oil prices have come down a bit lately due to falling Chinese demand and promises to increase production by some players. However, things are not very good. The monetary authorities have no choice but to continue raising rates and reducing their books to cool down the situation. Nonetheless, these plans are hitting markets everywhere.

Uncertainty makes investors talkative who, in such a situation, whether we like it or not, have sought refuge in the dollar, the euro and sovereign bonds. Riskier assets are avoided pending further clarity. Of course the consensus is not absolute. Constantly, periods of doubt arise. And that doubt is transformed into volatility. Prices rise. Prices go down. Markets fluctuate strongly.

Elon Musk and Twitter. The clown wants to buy the theater. He already has a significant stake in the company. He has been offered a chair on the board. But apparently the prankster wants to own everything. The funny thing is that Musk has his story for allegedly using Twitter to commit securities fraud. That’s according to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Now lies an application in the SEC to buy the platform by Musk. Will they give it the green light? Will the deal go through? Is it just another publicity stunt?

Now, let’s talk, with a critical eye, about this week’s most popular news.

The correlation between the S&P 500 and Bitcoin is already evident. In fact, it has intensified with the increase in market capitalization. It is not, of course, a causality but a correlation. Note that there is a big difference. Institutional investment has set the tone. Libertarians obviously have their aspirations, dogmas, and theories. But markets tend to ignore ideologies. It is already clear that Bitcoin does not listen to its own narrative. Bitcoin behaves like a risky asset. In other words, a growth asset. In fact, it could be said that Bitcoin, as an investment, behaves like a great technology. The price rises with optimism. The price falls with pessimism. In this sense, he is more like Tesla than gold.

It is not the first time that a news generated by Elon Musk has generated an increase in the price of Dogecoin. In fact, the matter has already become routine. We know the formula. The great announcement full of promises. the rally. And then the surprise setback. Nothing is what it seems. Musk makes a joke of the whole thing. And the market deflates disappointed. In the case of Elon Musk, it is always very difficult to distinguish reality from show.

One could fall into the error of thinking that politicians make decisions based on ideological principles. We always hear about left-wing politicians and right-wing politicians. We hear about liberal regimes and socialist regimes. If we assume that these labels are true, we will see a world full of contradictions. In fact, Russia has never been particularly crypto-friendly. However, we are now presented with this turn. Why? Politicians do not make decisions based on ideological principles. Politicians make decisions for power and convenience. They take the necessary measures to survive.

Is cryptocurrency intended to be used to evade sanctions? Of course, blockchain technology knows no sanctions. In many ways, decentralization is anarchic. However, the user community is made up of flesh and blood people. They are citizens living in countries governed by law. The forbidden can certainly survive underground. Of course it is possible to evade the laws. But the activity must be kept in the shadows. It is not freedom. It is illegal.

Optimism sells. Fear scares. The promise of riches always captures the attention of the audience. Predictions are a widely used wild card to arouse enthusiasm. “Banning bitcoin is like banning the sun or the moon; It is impossible”, says the interviewee. With this poetic image, we could be tempted to think that Bitcoin is a kind of supernatural totem beyond good and evil. It is not the case. Bitcoin is a code.

Bitcoin needs investment to rise in price. This investment is much larger in open environments than in prohibited environments. It is impossible to ban the sun. But it is possible to lock someone in a cell with no windows. Personally, I prefer a well-regulated and open Bitcoin to an underground Bitcoin. Why? The price depends on the number of users. The legal world is bigger than the shadow world.

It could be said that virtually all central banks are on the same page. They are conducting studies and launching programs to upgrade their systems with blockchain technology. Personally, despite the grandiloquence of the headlines, the news promises only a change of form and not substance. That is, it is not a monetary reform.

This is an election year in Brazil. And any fundamental change must first go through parliament. Will the socialists win? We have to wait to see the development of this story.

