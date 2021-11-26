Bitcoin appears in the most recent episode of South Park

South Park, a well-known animated TV series that often deals with current affairs with a satirical touch, has shown how, in the not too distant future, Bitcoin will be used for payments in everyday life.

In the “Post COVID” episode of its 24th season, which aired Thursday, South Park shows one of the show’s protagonists, Stan Marsh, paying for a stay in a cheap motel using Bitcoin (BTC).

The Super 12 Motel Plus – in a future where all brands include “Plus” or “Maxx” in the name – only accept “Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.“Stan Marsh pays using a plastic card featuring the Bitcoin logo and a QR code.

“It’s the future: we have all decided that the centralized banking system is rigged, so we rely more on Ponzi schemes,“explains the motel employee during the episode.

However, South Park is not a purely anti-crypto series: following the 2008 financial crisis, the authors have also harshly criticized the banking sector. Famous is the episode in which Marsh loses all his money seconds after depositing it in a bank, giving life to the popular Internet meme “Aaand … it’s gone.”

In recent years, many mainstream media have referred to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. James Spader’s character in The Blacklist recently claimed to know Satoshi Nakamoto’s true identity, while an episode of The Simpsons showed a graph of BTC’s price growing infinitely.

In Italy too, cryptocurrencies are beginning to be discussed extensively. Last year, a service dedicated to Bitcoin was broadcast on “Striscia la Notizia”: the editorial staff of Striscia underlined that “Bitcoins themselves are not a scam“, but that there are several frauds on the net that exploit cryptocurrency to deceive the less experienced.

A few months later on Topolino, a popular comic for kids published in Italy since 1932, a cryptocurrency-themed story was published, entitled “Uncle Scrooge and High Finance – Uncle Scrooge and the Cryptodeposit.”

At the time of publication, the price of Bitcoin fluctuates around $ 55,000, down by more than 5% compared to yesterday.