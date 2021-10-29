Bitcoin approved in Australia | Soon ETFs and financial products at the ASX

After the United States, the ETF which replicate the Bitcoin price could also arrive on the Australian market, thanks to the line guides for this type of products that have been published today by ASIC, homologation of CONSOB in Australia.

Guidelines that leave, among other things, greater freedom to Australian intermediaries than to counterparties American and that could offer space for structured products as well.

Australia ready with Bitcoin – here are the guidelines for ETFs

What did Australia decide: all set for Bitcoin ETFs?

There was no real decision, because in fact a regulatory framework of new conception – which clearly sets the limits that must not be exceeded by whoever proposes this type of financial instrument.

A framework that has been welcomed by all sector operators, which will soon be able to propose onASX, the main stock exchange in the country, Exchange Traded Funds which will replicate the price of Bitcoin, but also of Ethereum.

It will be allowed to invest directly in cryptocurrencies

Or in products that replicate its trend. Or even in companies that deal with mining they exchange. However, the decision on eligible securities will remain with ASX, the country’s first stock exchange.

Some have also been indicated practices of good conduct to follow for the custody of the crypto-asset, identifying the specific procedures and the minimum security that the custody of private keys must implement. As expected, the use of external custodian companies is recommended, for which there are equally stringent rules. It is also advised to implement insurance in case the funds are stolen or lost.

Overall a treatment very similar to that of raw materials

On the framework has already spoken the main manager Cathie Armor:

Crypto assets have unique characteristics and the risks that must be considered must be included in specific documents. The practices of good conduct that we have indicated mark the way for those who want to offer these products. Always protecting investors in transparent, orderly and fair markets.

However, it will remain in the hands of ASX, which is the main stock exchange in the country, decide which categories of crypto assets they can be negotiated, even indirectly, at its own infrastructure. In all likelihood you will start with openings to Bitcoin, as happened in the USA, and then move on to Ethereum and to the world of decentralized finance.

Meanwhile, the first leveraged ETFs in the US have been rejected

There dark from SEC hit for the first time on a product that it includes Bitcoin. It was a ETF with built-in lever of VanEck, a product that did not already have many chances of seeing the light, in a country that is showing itself to be particularly conservative with regards to the world of financial instruments on cryptocurrencies.

Not bad – the ETF which are already being negotiated a New York I am already three, to which other products will be added in the coming weeks. With Europe that has been negotiating this type of products for some time – and with Australia that is ready to join soon, there are now no corners of the economically advanced world where it is not possible, on the stock exchange, to find a product dedicated to Bitcoin.