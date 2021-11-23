Bitcoin, are cryptocurrencies left or right?

But if we leave the great libertarian ideologies and we return to the everyday world, we witness a decidedly more prosaic scenario. A scenario consisting of crypto billionaires who take refuge in tax havens for the sole purpose of do not pay taxes on their enormous earnings and from colossal riches concentrated in the hands of few speculators, which further increase social inequalities.

Is there another way? It’s possible a left view – or even socialist – of cryptocurrencies, which benefits the whole society? According to the founder of the podcast Socialist blockchain (known only as Adrian), from this point of view “Bitcoins don’t have great appeal, but Ethereum, on the other hand, yes: thanks to the smart contracts“. The smart contracts they are blockchain-based contracts that are executed automatically when the conditions signed by the parties are met.

Through smart contracts they could in theory automate payouts of self-employed workers (given simultaneously with the delivery of work), the buying and selling of clean energy between private individuals (freely exchanged between small producers, without the need for intermediaries), the allocation of certain taxes in favor of precise investments and much more. From this point of view, always explains Adrian di Socialist blockchain, smart contracts are in harmony with the scenario imagined in the nineteenth century by Friedrich Engels, according to which “The government of the people would have been replaced by the administration of things”. The blockchain, in this perspective, would in fact allow get rid of administrators and bureaucracy, making a clean square of the “technocrats”.

But is it really an always a positive application? AND Is this automation necessarily left-wing? Actually, no: just think that smart contracts allow, through internet-connected locks, to prevent tenants who are late in paying access to the home. It is difficult to consider this as left-wing automated eviction, which occurs regardless of economic reasons or family conditions. Indeed, this use of the blockchain portends a world in which a strict computer code it replaces the resilience, common sense and perhaps even compassion of human beings.

Starting from this example, the writer Ben Tarnoff affirmed that ultraliberalism it is not simply widespread among blockchain advocates, but it is directly incorporated into it. Not everyone, however, agrees: the philosopher Mark Alizart argues that blockchains are by itself socialists, why they take power away from the financial elites, to banks and the capitalist state to give it back to people, who can freely take part in a public blockchain and actively contribute to the construction of a new decentralized economy and governance.