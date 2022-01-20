Bitcoin arrives in 300 US banks

While in Italy continues incessantly the FUD versus Bitcoin, in United States the cascade effect of adoption is now out of control. Yes why 300 banks will soon offer the opportunity to buy and sell Bitcoins through their App.

All this through a collaboration with NYDIG that will make it $ BTC ubiquitous as an asset also on the Apps and through the services of traditional banks. In the opposite sense with respect to what, for example, it has affirmed and then retracted Unicredit.

300 US banks will focus on Bitcoin

This too is news bullish And bullish for the medium and long term, on which we can invest through the eToro secure platform – go here to get a virtual trial account with PREMIUM features ALREADY ACTIVE – a system that allows us to invest with the same tools that are available to professionals.

In fact, with this intermediary we can invest with the CopyTrader, a system that allows us to operate copying the top of traders who invest through this platform. At the same time we also have the CopyPortfolios, which instead allow you to log into to crypto-asset wallets already diversified. With $ 50 we can switch to a real trading account.

300 banks for Bitcoin: here’s what’s happening in the US

They will be 300 the banks than during the second quarter of 2022 they will start offering Bitcoin in direct access to its customers too retail, or also ai small savers. This is an important number of banks, particularly as it will affect so many small and medium-sized institutions territorial, of those who enjoy the greatest trust from customers.

All within one partnership with NYDIG, which we had already discussed about ours social channels and that we were certain that it would produce excellent results, results that will finally arrive, with millions of Americans who, even without going through exchange will actually have access to the world of Bitcoin, in safe custody and through channels that customers are likely to trust the most.

What does this mean for Bitcoin?

In terms of volumes there could be an interesting impact, but it is nonetheless the advertising that the main cryptocurrency will have to try to exploit. The arrival on major banks also local of the USE will also push for some sort of normalization of the asset, even among that public that at least for the moment has no big ones ties with this world – and that indeed it could still look at it with a hint of distrust.

All this while in other parts of the world – and it is Italy that we are referring to – in reality opposite decisions are being made, as in the now infamous Unicredit case. With time it will inevitably prove the banks right USE.

News today also from Turkey?

It could also be the big day for news that will eventually come from Turkey. To Ankara in fact they will meet – as we have already reported on Criptovaluta.it – Nayib Bukele And Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the meeting that will officially focus on something else, but with Bitcoin that could still peep out.

Greetings to all of Turkey, in the beginning, from El Salvador, the land of Bitcoin

Despite therefore the theme Bitcoin is not on the table, Bukele he could take advantage of it to talk about a theme very dear to him. In one country, Turkey, where the fiat currency they have failed rather miserably.