Bitcoin arrives in the Italian Bank | BTC ready to take off

Bitcoin will soon be available for direct purchase at Banca Generali, bank of the insurance group of the same name. There will in fact be the integration of Coinage within the services of home banking, a cryptocurrency exchange company in which it had already entered, with its own capital, just over a year ago.

This is the news that is making, even if delayed with respect to the communication of the group’s intentions, around the world and that will certainly deserve an in-depth study, also to understand the actual significance of what will happen at the group.

Bitcoin soon available for all customers of the group

Generali will integrate the services of Conio, of which it has been a member since 2020

Actually the move of General was intuitable for some time, given that the group had entered with an investment of more than 10 million euros in Coinage, crypto-themed fintech that was founded by two Italian entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 2015.

According to what has actually been circulating over the past week – and that has also been relaunched from the account Twitter group officer, Banca Generali will integrate i Conio services within its own investment platform in home banking which today serves around 300,000 customers. It is not, as we will see shortly, the first Italian bank to do so.

What will Banca Generali actually do?

According to what was reported before Christmas by We Wealth, it will be a integration of the services of Coinage for the customer platform private, who will be able to access the wallet not before the classic screening which concerns the risk / return for each customer.

Customers of the group will have direct access to the Bitcoin trading with service of integrated case, which also provides the possibility of recovering the wallet in case the keys are lost. In fact, one of the keys will be kept by General, which will not be particularly welcome to the maximalists and to those who, in our opinion rightly, consider the keys of their wallet too important to be sold to third parties.

Customers of Banca Generali they will also be able to credit the purchase directly on Bank account they have at the institution, therefore not being forced to use the cards supported by Coinage, for an integration that will be superior compared to the level of services offered by Coinage itself to its customers outside the bank.

Is this revolutionary news for Bitcoin?

It depends on your point of view. Surely such a service offered by a big bank and with a blazon name it is a sign of the inevitable acceptance of Bitcoin all over the world, albeit progressively.

On the other hand, however, we are talking about a bank that certainly, in terms of numbers, is far from leader of the sector in Italy. THE 300,000 customers that the group can put on the table are not such an exciting figure and in all likelihood they will not be able to exercise a quantitatively appreciable action on the price of Bitcoin.

It should also be remembered that limited to Italy already Sella Bank, through its service Hype, offers the possibility of buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, with a higher number of users.

Acceptance of Bitcoin will also go through this type of integration

And also by banking groups that during the last year have expressed themselves with particularly harsh tones towards Bitcoin as an investment asset, reiterating that the group would never have included in its assets $ BTC.

But the banks, one after the other, are all standing giving up the advance of this crypto-asset, now also considered by small private investors as an important and integral part of investment portfolios, in particular if of long period. Although the option Banca Generali it is perhaps not the best for those who want to buy Bitcoin, the implications also in terms of PR for the ecosystem $ BTC will certainly be important.

When do we leave?

In reality, the activation of the service was internally provided for by the bank for 2021. Instead, you will have to wait, again according to the bank’s speakerphone, for the first part of the 2022 and therefore they should be missing, except last-minute denials, a few days.

As soon as the service is active we will be able to learn more about the actual quality of integration and the implications it may have for the world of $ BTC and for customers of Banca Generali.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is in excellent health – BTC Hashrate Analysis

This news comes in a market phase of lateral movements, while all the good news comes, if you like, from the outside. There was a new record regarding thehashrate that crunches numbers to ensure the safety and functioning of the entire network.

Bitcoin hashrate – new record in January

This too is news Great, because it signals the full recovery from Chinese quarrels, with i miner who were hastily dislodged from the country that hosted them in greater numbers. This is also a sign of the strength of the protocol, regardless of what the banks decide to do with it.

Hashrate which will continue to grow also thanks to the purchase of new ASIC machines by big players and which will be progressively put online over the course of 2022. For those who insist on singing the funeral of Bitcoin prepares a 2022 literally from nightmare.