BITCOIN as a financial investment says the Supreme Court

BITCOIN as a financial investment, the Supreme Court says it

* by Fulvio Sarzana di S.Ippolito, Lawyer, Sarzana e Associati law firm.

There Cassation intervenes again in the field of cryptocurrencies considering that Bitcoin is a financial product if purchased for investment purposes.

According to the Supreme forum, in a sentence of 30 November 2021 the virtual currency, when it assumes the function, that is the concrete cause, of an investment instrument and, therefore, of a financial product, must be governed by the rules on financial intermediation ( art. 94 ss. TUF), which guarantee the protection of the investment through a unitary discipline of special law. In particular, the Judges of Piazza Cavour ruled that:

“It seems appropriate to clarify some concepts on virtual currency which, in the directive 2018/843 / EU of 30 May 2018 (amending the so-called IV anti-money laundering directive), is defined as “a representation of digital value that is not issued or guaranteed by a central bank or public body, is not necessarily linked to a legally established currency, does not have the legal status of currency or money, but is accepted by natural and legal persons as a means of exchange and can be transferred, stored and exchanged electronically “; the rationale of the law obviously wants to regulate the relationship between virtual currency and current money, without however correctly defining the phenomenon (by regulating the characteristics of virtual currency “negatively”); recital no. 10 of the Anti-Money Laundering Directive demonstrates the assumption as it states that “although virtual currencies can often be used as a means of payment, they could also be used for other purposes and have wider use, for example as a means of exchange, investment, as a store of value products or for use in online casinos. The objective of this directive is to cover all possible uses of virtual currencies “. The definition given by the Italian legislator is found in art. 1 of Legislative Decree 231/2007 by Legislative Decree 4 October 2019, n. 125 where virtual currency is defined (letter qq) “the digital representation of value, not issued or guaranteed by a central bank or public authority, not necessarily linked to a legal tender currency, used as a means of exchange for the purchase of goods and services or for investment purposes and transferred, archived and negotiated electronically “; It is immediately evident that this definition explicitly adds the investment purpose to that of the Community legislator. Turning to the subjects that operate in the field of virtual currencies, it should be noted that by exchanger we mean the subject that manages the exchange platforms, meaning by exchange the technological platform that allows you to trade this financial product, whose function, therefore, is to be able to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies and to make a profit: with the IV and V EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive, implemented respectively with the legislative decree n. 90/2017 and with the legislative decree n. 125/2019, specific obligations have been established towards the exchanger (bitcoin money changers et similar, defined as any natural or legal person who provides to third parties, on a professional basis, including online, services functional to the use, exchange, storage of virtual currency and their conversion from, or into, currencies having legal tender or in digital representations of value, including those convertible into other virtual currencies as well as issuing, offering, transferring and clearing services and any other service functional to the acquisition, negotiation or intermediation in the exchange of the same currencies, art. 1, paragraph 2, lett. ff, legislative decree n. 231/2007) and the wallet provider (managers of virtual portfolios, defined as any natural or legal person who provides, to third parties, on a professional basis, including online, services for the protection of private cryptographic keys on behalf of their customers, in order to hold, store and transfer virtual currencies, Article 1, paragraph 2, letter ff bis)), both included in the category “other non-financial operators”. That said, this Court has specified (Section 2, Sentence no.26807 of 09/17/2020, De Rosa, Rv. 279590 – 01) that where the sale of bitcoin is advertised as a real investment proposal, has an activity subject to the obligations set out in Articles 91 and following TUF (“La CONSOB exercises the powers provided for in this part having regard to the protection of investors as well as the efficiency and transparency of the corporate control market and the capital market “), the omission of which integrates the existence of the offense pursuant to art. 166 paragraph 1 letter c) TUF (which punishes anyone who offers outside the office, or promotes or places financial products or financial instruments or investment services or activities through distance communication techniques); therefore, at present, bitcoin can be considered a financial product if purchased for investment purposes: the virtual currency, when it assumes the function, that is the concrete cause, of an investment instrument and, therefore, of a financial product, must be regulated with the rules on financial intermediation (art. 94 ss. TUF), which guarantee the protection of the investment through a unitary discipline of special law.