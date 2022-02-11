Bitcoin as a gift during the Super Bowl: what to expect

The Super Bowl is arguably one of the most watched sporting events in the world, not just in terms of the clash between the two league finalists. NFL of American football, but also and above all for the announcements and commercials that will be the protagonists of the same event. Among the companies that will take up a few seconds of advertising space, there will be Crypto.com, Binance, which offers to open a completely free account today, and FTX, which has instead thought of presenting itself with a really interesting idea, that is giving Bitcoin to the fastest and most attentive viewers. Let’s see immediately what it is.

How FTX will give away Bitcoins during the super bowl

We know what will happen, but not when it will, given that the time of the FTX commercial will be an integral part of the advertising company. In fact, it seems that the amount of Bitcoin offered as a gift will be equal to the screening time of the spot. So, if for example it were to be played at 9:35, then the Bitcoins as a gift will be exactly 9.35. Obviously, reference will be made to the ET time of the area.

But how will it be possible to win? And how will the winners be announced? Let’s start by saying that the lucky ones will be only 4 and all must be of age and residents of the United States. To participate, all users have to do is follow the official FTX Twitter profile and share (or rather retweet) the “pinned” tweet on the same company profile.

The winners, who will be announced during the event and in particular during the FTX commercial, will then only have to open an account in order to receive the amount in the already simple and quick way possible. It will therefore be a very interesting night for a very few lucky ones. In fact, there are many users who will participate in the “competition” and who will experience the Super Bowl with certainly greater enthusiasm.

At this point, Crypto.com and Binance, which we remember will also be the protagonists of the event with commercials, will certainly have to try to invent something to at least try to capture attention, even if, competing with FTX’s gimmick will not be absolutely simple. For all Europeans listening instead, who will not be able to participate, remember that the Binance account will always and in any case be open to everyone and ready to help users enter the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading.

