Bitcoin as a legal tender? 61% of US adults wouldn’t mind

YouGov America Inc. conducted a survey last week to ascertain whether U.S. adult consumers would be for or against adopting bitcoin as legal tender in the United States. According to the results, 11% said they “support strongly” and 16% said they “support in some way”. Meanwhile, 11% said they “are somehow opposed”, 28% said they “strongly oppose” and 34% said they “don’t know”.
A total of 4,912 adults in the country took part in the survey, answering the question: “Would you support or oppose the United States making bitcoin a legal form of currency? This would mean that companies would accept bitcoin in exchange for goods and services, as well as continue to accept the US dollar.
Among male respondents, the number of people who strongly support the making of legal tender bitcoin rises to 15%, and 17% said they were in some way in favor. Of the women surveyed, only 7% strongly support and 14% support in some way.
The most prominent age groups that strongly support BTC as legal tender in the United States are 25-34 (20%) and 35-44 (19%). Meanwhile, 26% of the 18-24 age group and 24% of the 25-34 age group are somewhat in favor.