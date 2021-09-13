Bitcoin as a legal tender? 61% of US adults wouldn’t mind

YouGov America Inc. conducted a survey last week to ascertain whether U.S. adult consumers would be for or against adopting bitcoin as legal tender in the United States. According to the results, 11% said they “support strongly” and 16% said they “support in some way”. Meanwhile, 11% said they “are somehow opposed”, 28% said they “strongly oppose” and 34% said they “don’t know”.

A total of 4,912 adults in the country took part in the survey, answering the question: “Would you support or oppose the United States making bitcoin a legal form of currency? This would mean that companies would accept bitcoin in exchange for goods and services, as well as continue to accept the US dollar.

Credit: Pixabay

Among male respondents, the number of people who strongly support the making of legal tender bitcoin rises to 15%, and 17% said they were in some way in favor. Of the women surveyed, only 7% strongly support and 14% support in some way.

The most prominent age groups that strongly support BTC as legal tender in the United States are 25-34 (20%) and 35-44 (19%). Meanwhile, 26% of the 18-24 age group and 24% of the 25-34 age group are somewhat in favor.