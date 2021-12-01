News

Bitcoin as digital gold, the sentence of the Supreme Court

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
According to the Supreme Court, this equation leads the user to believe that he is making a financial investment

Economy01/12/2021

The Supreme Court has pronounced itself in a very interesting way on the overall phenomenon of bitcoins. In particular, in its judgment 44337/2021, it established that cryptocurrency cannot be offered on websites as a sort of “digital gold”, because all this would be equivalent to admitting that the user, by buying a bitcoin, is making a financial investment.

Bitcoin as digital gold, the justification of the Supreme Court for the seizure of the website

Therefore, the seizure of the platform that was proposing this cryptocurrency as “digital gold” has been validated. From this point of view, the ruling was very clear and inaugurates a new path in the relationship between users and bitcoin. In practice, the sale of cryptocurrencies is governed by the consolidated act on financial investments only if it is advertised as such, reports Il Sole 24 Ore.

The sentence of the Supreme Court replicated, in fact, the decision of the Parma Review court which had validated the provision.

