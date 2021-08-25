News

Bitcoin, as El Salvador is preparing to give legal tender

200 ATMs installed where citizens can convert dollars into virtual currency. The law desired by President Bukele has been in force since 7 September

The “Chivo” ATMs in El Salvador to change bitcoin into dollars (photo Twitter Bukele)

The plan of El Salvador to give legal tender to the bitcoin: the government is deploying across the country 200 ATMs to convert dollars into cryptocurrency and vice versa. The law proposed by the president Nayib Bukele, after being approved in June by the parliament, it will come into force from 7 September, therefore the small Central American nation is equipping itself with useful infrastructures to accompany citizens’ access to Chivo digital wallet service, which in local slang means “Ganzo”. 20% of the national gross domestic product rests on remittances of emigrants and, according to the executive, the Bitcoin law will allow citizens to save $ 400 million per year in money transfer fees.

The government created a $ 150 million fund to support the project. By downloading the digital wallet, developed together with Strike and entering their identification number, citizens will find themselves as an incentive $ 30 already credited in bitcoin (at the moment the figure would be equal to 6 thousandths of bitcoin), according to what Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya explained. There will also be 50 financial branches where you can withdraw or deposit money in the country, which has 6.4 million inhabitants and is just under the size of Emilia Romagna.

The recovery

Meanwhile, the largest cryptocurrency in the world reached a valuation of 50 thousand dollars Sunday, returning to levels not seen for three months. Bitcoin (+ 7.57%) and other digital currencies have regained vigor in the last week, according to data from Coinmarketcap: Ethereum + 4.54%, Cardano + 39.76% and Binance Coin + 17.42%. A momentum gained in the wake of several announcements.

Coinbase, the largest American exchange platform, said the other day that it wanted to budget for the purchase of $ 500 million in cryptocurrencies and invest 10% of quarterly revenues in a portfolio of crypto assets. The company, according to the plans of CEO Brian Armstrong and CFO Alesia Haas, plans to invest in Ethereum, decentralized finance tokens and proof of stake assets.

On the other side of the Atlantic, PayPal allows from this week to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies to its customers in the UK, starting from as little as one pound. It will be the first international expansion of the service outside the United States. PayPal expects a spread of digital tokens in ecommerce transactions and aims to represent a level of entry into the world of crypto, even for non-specialized users. For the moment it will not be possible to move digital tokens to apps of other virtual wallets.

In the world of non-fungible token (nft), in the end, instead makes its debut Visa, who just bought a CryptoPunk for 150 thousand dollars. Why the leading company in the world of credit cards was interested in the bizarre unique characters developed in 10 thousand copies in 2017 by Larva Labs, drawn in pixelart, largely distributed for free and then become a sort of relic for fans, he explains. Cuy Sheffield, director of Visa’s cryptocurrency unit: “We believe NFTs will play an important role in the future of retail, social media, leisure and commerce. To help our customers and partners participate, we need to develop a first-hand understanding of the infrastructure requirements required of a global brand to purchase, hold and leverage an NFT. ”

