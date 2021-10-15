News

Bitcoin as legal tender by 2022 in five countries?

Bitmex cryptocurrency exchange platform CEO Alex Hoeptner predicted developing countries will lead the way in bitcoin adoption. “My prediction is that by the end of next year we will have at least five nations accepting bitcoin as legal tender. All will be developing countries ”, he declared.

The CEO then offered three main factors that he believes will drive bitcoin adoption in developing countries and why he came to this conclusion. The first is remittances. Remittances made up 23% of El Salvador’s GDP in 2020, Hoeptner described. Citing World Bank data, he added that low- and middle-income countries receive about 75% of total global remittances and $ 540 billion in remittances reached low- and middle-income countries in 2020.

“This money has to find a way to get home somehow,” he said. “But the current remittance system – led by money service providers like Western Union – is holding people back by charging them an average of 10% just for sending money home the next business day.”

The second factor is inflation. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts inflation for developed countries in 2021 at 2.4% and at 5.4% for developing countries. Hoeptner then explained that people look for alternatives to fiat currencies during inflationary crises. For example, he said, “As inflation has risen well above 15% this year in Turkey, cryptocurrency adoption has increased. Turkey responded by quickly banning the use of cryptography for goods and services, but inflation is now at 19.25% ”.

Bitcoin obviously solves this problem, with its limited supply of 21 million. And the developed countries are realizing it. The third factor is politics. Hoeptner explained that many politicians or rulers “are skilled and experienced and have an interest in positioning themselves as progressive, populist and new age thinkers. Over the next year, and as El Salvador solves the knots of its launch, savvy politicians will think about how they can take a similar path and how it could benefit both them and their constituents. ” However, the CEO warned, “any shortcomings on the part of these leaders in the implementation phase could harm the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies in general. This is the dangerous dilemma that awaits us ”.

