Bitcoin ASIC miner prices have fallen 22.6% since the beginning of the year

Key facts: Amazon and MercadoLibre show varied prices this week, compared to last March 16.

High-generation miners average above $9,000, according to the Hashrate Index.

A slope, like a slide, is the best way to describe the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) ASIC miners in the last two weeks, especially the high-end ones, as they average just over $9,000, the lowest figure in so far this year.

According to the Hashrate Index charts, prices for highly efficient Bitcoin miners cost up to $9,116 on average. Of course: this varies depending on the countries and freight and shipping issues. Among these high-end equipment, we can mention the S19 Pro from Bitmain, one of the largest ASIC manufacturers on the market.

This is a significant drop, taking into account that, when 2022 began, these miners averaged $11,154. That is, high-end miners have fallen by 18% since the beginning of this year.

In the case of miners with medium efficiency, where Bitmain’s Whatsminer M20 stands out, the drop was around USD 3,728 on average. They accumulate losses of 30% since last January 4, when they reached USD 5,327.

And regarding the oldest and least efficient miners, among which a Bitmain Antminer S9 stands out, they currently average around USD 284. In this group the drop has not been so large because, since the beginning of the year, they have kept prices relatively low. Even so, they accumulate drops of 20%, falling from USD 358 in January.

In total, and calculating between the three groups, Bitcoin ASIC miners have fallen by 22.6% since the beginning of the year 2022. Although the decline was accentuated since March 16, when they had already been dragging down for 8 weeks.

ASIC prices continue to decline at a time when bitcoin is experiencing mixed numbers, which allowed it to break through the $45,000 barrier and remain, at press time, above $46,000, according to the CriptoNoticias Price Calculator.

ASIC prices have been on a roller coaster ride since the start of the year. / Source: Hashrate Index.

What do the marketplaces say?

To confirm the drops in the mentioned models, CriptoNoticias reviewed the prices of Amazon.com and MercadoLibre Venezuela, given the high presence of Bitcoin miners on this side of the world.

Starting with the Antminer S19 Pro (110 TH/s), at the close of this article it is trading around $10,475 on Amazon.com. This is a drop of 18% in a matter of two weeks, when the equipment cost USD 12,795.

In MercadoLibre, meanwhile, the same team is trading above USD 2,225. 11% less than the week of March 16, when it reached prices of USD 2,500.

It must be remembered that in the United States certain taxes and tariffs must be paid on imports from China, home to the world’s largest mining hardware manufacturers.

The other model, the MicroBT Whatsminer M20 (70 TH/s), maintains similar prices compared to last week on Amazon, where they are sold for around USD 5,500.

Towards South America, rather there was an increase. From USD 1,350 where it was trading two weeks ago, to USD 1,500 per unit at the close of this note. That represents an increase of 11%.

Bitmain’s Antminer S19 Pro is down 18% on Amazon from two weeks ago. / Source: Amazon.

And about the S9, which are the most used miners in Venezuela, in the words of a CriptoNoticias source that is dedicated to Bitcoin mining, Amazon reports parity with two weeks ago. The miner, which has a hashrate of 13 TH/s, is trading on this marketplace at USD 749.99.

In MercadoLibre, a difference was seen. On March 16, this hardware was selling for around USD 470. But two weeks later, a 25% drop to USD 350 is reported.

to mine it has been said

That the price of Bitcoin miners all average down could be seen as a clear opportunity for new investors to target the area, expanding cryptocurrency mining to new markets, such as Latin America.

As we have recorded in a series of reports in CriptoNoticias, in Latin America there is a whole nascent niche for mining. We have consulted specialists from Argentina, Paraguay and Venezuela; and we have been able to notice that the activity can generate profitability.

Climates, renewable energy sources and growing adoption formulate the equation that would allow any miner to develop in these spaces. Paraguay, for example, is a viable option, looking like the promised land for profitable Bitcoin mining.