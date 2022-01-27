Bitcoin at 1 million dollars in 2030: here are the latest forecasts

ARK Invest, a famous American investment management firm, has recently released a surprising crypto-themed forecast. Basically, Bitcoin could exceed altitude 1 million dollars of value in 2023, according to what is indicated in the new Big Ideas Summit 2022 report. However, Ethereum will also reach an excellent milestone which, in the next decade, will translate into a market capitalization of 20 trillion dollars. News that is capturing the attention of investors. This is why it could be interesting to seize this and future opportunities by investing in Bitcoin through one of the best platforms in the world, eToro.

# BigIdeas2022 Report is here! To enlighten investors on the impact of breakthrough technologies we began publishing Big Ideas in 2017. This annual research report seeks to highlight our most provocative research conclusions for the year. Download! https://t.co/QvUbuqVpIL – ARK Invest (@ARKInvest) January 26, 2022

Bitcoin will surpass gold, according to ARK Invest

Be Bitcoin that Ethereum will gain even more strength within the next ten years, according to the analysts of ARK Invest. Indeed, according to their calculations, the queen of cryptocurrencies it could reach a price of more 1 million dollars by 2030. As regards Ethereum, however, there is talk of a future market capitalization of 20 trillion dollars.

Many will be thinking about how ambitious and, perhaps, a little surreal this is forecast. On the contrary, ARK Invest experts believe it is very cautious and restrained. This is because, according to their evaluations, the values ​​indicated for Bitcoin and Ethereum would represent only part of the value of the global assets. The global real estate market and the global bond market are respectively $ 220 trillion and $ 124 trillion.

Bitcoin and Ethereum, if everything were to proceed according to the analysis of ARK Invest, should even exceed the capitalization market ofgold. We are talking about 10 trillion gold within the next decade.

Where does all this trust come from

The market for cryptocurrencies, it is evident, it is gaining ground more and more. Not only important companies, but also the private sector is definitely looking forward to this new market. There are many who have decided to invest in Bitcoin and other crypto. This has brought prestigious companies linked to the world of digital payment to take an interest in crypto by taking action in the development of new inclusive services.

Furthermore, Bitcoin is now seen as a safe haven from inflation, digital gold and it has become legal tender for some countries. Hence, it is no wonder that ARK Invest’s analysis predicts the cryptocurrency to reach share 1 million dollars by 2030. Rather, it is better not to miss the opportunities that the cryptocurrency sector could reserve. An excellent platform for investing and trading crypto is the world leader in social trading, eToro, where even the less experienced can guarantee themselves extra income.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money