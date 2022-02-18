Bitcoin at $1 million? This could be the date it hits that price

Key facts: The arrival of the million dollars for bitcoin could be sooner than you think.

The entire prediction is based on the history of Apple, the Internet and mobile telephony.

Will bitcoin (BTC) ever reach a million dollars? Right now, with the cryptocurrency barely holding onto $40,000 per unit, it seems impossible. But estimates by Jurrien Timmer of asset management firm Fidelity Investments put that price on the horizon. It’s not so soon, yes.

Timmer published this Thursday, February 17 a series of appraisals on the behavior of bitcoin in the market and how its network effect could give us an idea of ​​its appreciation in the future.

In a Twitter thread, the director of Global Macro considered that the debate about the rise or fall of the price of BTC in the short term is “mostly noise”. In his opinion, what really matters is the network. That’s where your reading about the future arrival of bitcoin to one million dollars comes from. That possibility, according to the graphs he presented, would appear towards the end of this decade or some point in the next. Not so close. Not too far either.

Advertising

At no time during the thread does Timmer refer to the arrival of the million dollars, but the key is in the last graph he presented: if the demand and adoption curve is maintained (measured in Bitcoin addresses with some available balance), that price mark looks possible.

Bitcoin could start to put $1 million on the horizon as soon as around 2028. Source: Twitter.

To reach this conclusion, Timmer evaluated the growth of other technologies in history: mobile phones and the Internet. With behavioral adoption curves similar to these on the Bitcoin network, the cryptocurrency’s market valuation would need to continue to rise. At least, that’s your reading of what gives BTC business value: a demand that goes “up and to the right,” referring to the chart of Bitcoin addresses with no 0 balance. That is, more and more people have at least a little bit of BTC.

Bitcoin and Apple: “different animals with similar behavior”

Although the analysis ends by placing Bitcoin in parallel with mobile telephony and the Internet, Timmer is based on the comparison between the cryptocurrency and one of the main technology companies of the last decades: Apple. “Different animals, to be sure, but they follow a similar path dictated by the growth of their network,” he argued.

Through various metrics, the analyst shows Apple’s behavior since 1996, both in terms of adoption and user demand and its growth in the market. Finally, and with clear differences in the figures, a graph compares the movements of Apple and Bitcoin.

this last gives rise to the final comparison with Internet and telephony trends. So what’s next for the Bitcoin demand curve? “They show different slopes, but suggest a similar long-term overall growth trajectory,” Timmer said.

Based on this model, then, not only could bitcoin begin to peek into the million-dollar neighborhood in the next 6 to 15 years. We could also be seeing BTC break above $100,000 per unit very soon, as other models and analysts are predicting. Among them, the today questioned Stock-to-Flow from PlanB.