Bitcoin at 100 million dollars by 2035 according to Fidelity

According to Fidelity the price of Bitcoin could reach i 100 million dollars by 2035. To state this, according to what reported by Cryptonomist.ch, is Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of the hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital, which cites a presentation made by Fidelty to institutional clients.

Obviously this is only a hypothesis, also because it is in fact impossible to make realistic predictions regarding what the price of a BTC could be in 14 years, but although it may seem far-fetched, it actually has its own reason.

What are the cycles of Bitcoin

If you look at the four four-year cycles of Bitcoin that have followed one another so far, a possible continuation of the trend could lead the price to similar peaks in the coming years.

The first cycle, started on January 3, 2009 with the first mined block of the Bitcoin blockchain, it ended in November 2012 with the first halving, lasting about three years and ten months. In this cycle, the price went from an initial known value of $ 0.06, around mid-2010, to a final value of about $ 12, peaking at around $ 15.

The second cycle, which started after the first halving in November 2012, ended in July 2016 with the second halving. The price had gone from $ 12 to around $ 660, peaking at over $ 1,100.

The third cycle, which started after the second halving, ended in May 2020 with the third halving. The price jumped from $ 660 to around $ 8,700, peaking at nearly $ 20,000.

We are now in the fourth cycle, during which the price went from around 8,700 to over $ 47,000, with a maximum peak of nearly 65,000. However, we know that it has not yet finished and that it will probably end in the first months of 2024.

Therefore, the first cycle saw an increase of almost 20,000%, the second of almost 5,500%, and the third of over 1,200%, with the fourth seeing a peak of 644% higher than the initial price.

Bitcoin price predictions

Assuming that future cycles on average also last about 3 years and 10 months, like the past ones, three or four cycles should still occur until 2035.

In the event that the overall trend of these cycles were substantially similar to those of the past, a projection of the price of Bitcoin to 100 million dollars would not appear impossible.

Fidelity’s Bitcoin forecast

This projection was made by Fidelity, which is one of the largest wealth managers in the world, with $ 4.9 trillion in assets under management and is also heavily exposed to the crypto markets with its affiliate Fidelity Digital Assets.

Probably the only real reason why Pompliano decided to share this projection is precisely because the source is Fidelity, otherwise it would have been a simple gamble.

If on the one hand Fidelity is now so involved with cryptocurrencies that it has an interest in making their value grow, on the other hand it would definitely have a lot to lose in the long run, if it appeared as a not serious company that prefers gambling.

It is true that a similar projection over the next few years could also be forgotten, if it turns out not to be correct, but generally these are things that instead pop up once they are made public, because there is always some detractor who memorises them and if reminds them if they turn out to be wrong.

Pompliano, Fidelity and Bitcoin

According to Pompliano there is the possibility that Fidelity has decided to bet on Bitcoin and this could set a precedent with a strong impact on the US financial markets, so much so that it could also set an example perhaps followed by other large fund managers.

On the other hand, as he already said some time ago, when the Fed decides to create huge amounts of dollars out of thin air, perhaps just as one of the Bitcoin halving occurs, it is inevitable that savers, or those who manage large investment funds , look at the Bitcoin as a possible alternative.