Bitcoin at 100 thousand dollars also according to Bloomberg intelligence

Bitcoin is making a lot of talk about itself. Despite this further decline that marked an unhappy start to the year for some investors, sentiment towards the cryptocurrency remains positive. Not only that, but they are different between analysts and leading figures in the world of finance to predict a quarter in strong growth for the queen of crypto. To these bullish voices is also added that of Bloomberg which, thanks to its intelligence, has given us the reasons why Bitcoin will reach altitude $ 100,000 this year. Together, we will also see a record-breaking Ethereum that could reach $ 5,000.

According to Bloomberg, Bitcoin will reach 100 thousand dollars

The analyst of Bloomberg which revealed how Bitcoin in 2022 it will reach a price of 100,000 dollars is Mike McGlone, who first appeared on the Bloomberg Terminal. On the strength of his forecasts, he sees expectations for rate hikes in the Federal Reserve a support for a win-win scenario for Bitcoin. This compared to the stock market, of course, in fact:

Elongated markets – McGlone says – have become common, but commodities and Bitcoin appear to be the first reversion leaders. It’s a question of how long the bull market lasts […].

The lack of supply elasticity and being in the early days of adoption favor an upward propensity for the price of Bitcoin, if economic rules apply. One of the main forces to bring the Fed back to easing is a decline in stock prices, which supports the digital store of value.

All this because one of the key problems, according to McGlone, concerns the Federal Reserve. Forced to face the greatest inflation of the last four decades, will therefore be more inclined to increase i interest rates whether risk assets continue to rise. But what confirms that Bitcoin will it rise to $ 100,000? As McGlone states:

Having recovered from the 2021 hash rate crash and falling prices, Bitcoin appears on a solid footing in early 2022. At around the same price as January 5, 2021, the benchmark cryptocurrency is a consolidating bull market, such as we see it is more likely to resume its lasting upward trajectory.

Like McGlone, so many others think that Bitcoin it will reach $ 100,000 in the first three months of the new year.