“Bitcoin at 100 thousand dollars at the beginning of 2022” From FinanciaLounge

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
© Reuters. “Bitcoin at 100 thousand dollars at the beginning of 2022”

Graham Jenkin, CEO of CoinList, sees the rise in the coming months. And among the big investors there are those who consider it a better inflation hedge than gold

Bitcoin reaches 100 thousand dollars within a few months? After the $ 66,000 hit last week thanks to the launch of the first Bitcoin futures ETF, the debate is open. Volatility continues to characterize the quotations of the cryptocurrency par excellence, but at the moment most analysts seem to be “bullish” on the trend in the coming months.

START 2022

Among these there is Graham Jenkin, CEO of CoinList. Interviewed by CNBC, Jenkin stated that most users of the cryptocurrency exchange platform see Bitcoin at $ 100,000 already by the end of 2021. However, he has been slightly more cautious and has set the start of 2022 as period to cross the historic milestone. Obviously Jenkin, as CEO of a platform specializing in cryptocurrencies, is led to be more optimistic about Bitcoin, but in reality the volatility does not displease CoinList and the like, and the price trend, Jenkin argues, “has a minor impact” …

