Bitcoin at 100,000 dollars in 2022: the forecasts

PlanB, the famous cryptocurrency quantist analyst, who became famous thanks to his often spot-on forecasts on Bitcoin, is still convinced that Bitcoin, despite the drops in recent weeks can reach $ 100,000 by the end of the year, then aim for 200,000 and beyond in 2022.

Bitcoin’s predictions for 2022

He claimed recently PlanB:

“I imagine we will be above $ 100,000, above $ 135,000 at the end of the year, and then continue to grow perhaps toward the stock-to-flow X (S2FX) target. [di] $ 288,000 or more; so I wouldn’t even be surprised to see a price of $ 300,000, $ 400,000 or $ 500,000 in the first-second quarter of next year “

But if the forecast of 100k by the end appears objectively difficult to achieve, those made by various experts who see BTC prices reach and exceed $ 100,000 in the next year certainly seem more reliable.

In September, analysts at JP Morgan even predicted that Bitcoin would reach share of 145,000 dollars by the end of 2022.

CoinList CEO Graham Jenkin at the end of October, when bitcoin was steadily above $ 60,000, it had expected a price of $ 100,000 by February 2022.

The Bloomberg report

The report by Bloomberg explains in detail the reasons why Bitcoin should reach the fateful threshold of $ 100,000 next year. According to Bloomberg experts, this year’s corrections would have made the asset stronger and its bull market healthier, considering that Bitcoin has overcome very negative news such as the bans imposed by China, however reaching new highs.

The report states:

“The key question facing Bitcoin as it approaches the start of 2022 is whether it is a peak or simply a consolidating bull market. We believe it is the second and we see the reference cryptocurrency on its way to becoming a global digital guarantee in a world that goes in that direction “.

The new regulation in the US will favor adoption

The report also highlights the fact that the new regulations that are arriving in the US and other countries could favor the adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, and therefore increase the demand for the asset and its consequent growth in value. . And also the possible decline in equity markets could give a boost to Bitcoin prices according to the report

“Bitcoin will face the first headwinds if the stock market falls, but to the extent that falling stock prices put pressure on bond yields and incentivize greater central bank liquidity, the cryptocurrency could be a major beneficiary.”

Bloomberg also notes many institutional funds are shifting some of their gold investments into Bitcoin or related instruments, reinforcing the thesis that the digital currency may soon become a store of value on a par with gold.