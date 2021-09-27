Bitcoin at 100,000 dollars in a few days? Here’s what’s going on

A new ETF with Bitcoin underlying could arrive by the end of the year. This is what Mike McGlone, an expert strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence said recently.

In fact, more than 30 applications have recently been filed with the SEC for its approval. Also for this reason, for McGlone, the launch of a new ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) on BTC futures is becoming increasingly probable. But there is more. Let’s see better what it is.

Bitcoin arrives the new ETF?

The increased pressure on American regulators is becoming more and more evident.

Recently, Ark Invest – the investment manager led by famous investor Catherine Wood – applied for a BTC ETF in Canada, due to slow adoption by US regulators.

Creating a bitcoin futures ETF, Mike McGlone explained, can serve as an intermediate step for a full ETF.

Canadian Ethereum (ETH) ETFs helped increase value throughout the year. McGlone added that if Bitcoin reaches ETH by creating an ETF, its value could approach $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

This increase in value would be driven by the extra inflow from traditional investment sources that have been kept out of the technical complexity and legitimacy that an ETF would bring.

Finally, SEC chairman Gary Gensler recently hinted that he would be considering a BTC futures ETF. This statement, in itself, represents a drastic change of position. Just a few months ago, the chances of such an ETF appearing were very slim.

