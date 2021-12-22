Bitcoin at $ 100,000 by 2022? There are many analysts and experts who have predicted this stellar price for Bitcoin within a few months, but on the reasons that should lead to these peaks, the explanation given by one of the leading experts in the field, Samson Mow, CSO of Blockstream, is certainly one of the most unique.

Bitcoin at $ 100,000 in 2022

According to the Sino-Canadian expert, in fact, Bitcoin prices will rise a lot to reach $ 100,000 and even beyond when at the beginning of the year sales pressure from China will ease, after the ban imposed this summer by the Chinese authorities.

Sell ​​pressure from China should ease up after year end. – Samson Mow (@Excellion) December 20, 2021

“At the moment there is significant sales pressure from China”,

This said Mow in an interview with the newspaper BeinCrypto on December 20. But soon this pressure will ease and this will lead Bitcoin prices to rise to $ 100,000 by the end of 2022.

Always Mow, who is regarded as one of the government’s leading advisors El Salvador for the construction of the infrastructure for the legalization of bitcoin, he referred to the imminent closure of the activities of the main exchanges in the country, such as Huobi and Binance, which inevitably led many investors to sell their positions on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

The selling pressure from China

A very recent report has also arrived to corroborate this thesis, as reported by Coindesk, which certifies how the selling pressure on Bitcoin came throughout 2021 especially from the Asian markets. According to the report, most of the year-to-date gains made by Bitcoin and Ether, which were 60% and 420% respectively, would have come during American hours, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. at 22 European time).

According to data from Glassnode, a provider of data and metrics for investors and blockchain companies, this pressure would have accelerated significantly in the months of November and December.

But according to Mow, this trend is destined to fade with the start of the new year:

“It is not so much that Chinese money is leaving the market, but that right now there is uncertainty about trading venues and access to trading. People sell and sit in RMB [yuan cinese]”

The ban on China led to a flight of capital

The ban imposed by China to cryptocurrencies has determined a real one flight of capital and operators in the sector from the country. Especially for mining, which in China had concentrated about 65% of its global activities, the ban on operating has forced many factories to move abroad to countries, such as Canada, Kazakhstan or Texas where there are optimal conditions from an energy point of view to be able to carry out the mining of cryptocurrencies.

But even on the cryptocurrency investors themselves, the ban resulted in a migration of capital to other shores. According to cryptocurrency software and services company Chainalysis, over the past year over $ 50 billion worth of cryptocurrencies has been transferred from Chinese digital wallets to other parts of the world.