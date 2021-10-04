News

Bitcoin at 500 thousand dollars. The forecast of the investment legend

Cathie Wood, famous in high finance for being the founder of ARK Investment Management, returns to talk about Bitcoin and predicts a skyrocketing target price.

Despite the massive collapse of recent days, Wood predicts that in the long run, the price of bitcoin will also reach $ 500,000. Here’s what he said in a recent Bloomberg interview.

Cathie Wood: Bitcoin will fly to $ 500,000

For Cathie Wood, the price of Bitcoin, sooner or later, will be $ 500,000. The fears of these days are only a passing turbulence. The highly volatile sectors of the stock market are selling out amid fears of inflation, and so was Bitcoin. But beware, the declines of these days could have been an excellent entry opportunity.

Wood also spoke of Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency, stating that: “Once renewables are incorporated into Bitcoin’s mining technology, as he expects, Elon will go back to buying them.

However, as in all long-term investments, cryptocurrencies will also have to face reversal periods before returning to the fore.

Wood, in recent weeks, has also continued to accumulate shares in Coinbase, the famous cryptocurrency exchange, which fell below the initial public offering price of April and which, in recent days, has hit its record low.

Unlikely ETF in the US

Wood, in an interview with Bloomberg, also talked about the possibility of approving her own Bitcoin ETF in the United States this year. A possibility that, to be honest, today seems increasingly uphill, especially after a series of negative comments from regulators.

However, Wood expresses cautious optimism, and thinks that, sooner or later, US regulators will have to accept this request.

