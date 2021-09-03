Bitcoin at $ 50,000, forecasts and celebrations

Bitcoin is back at $ 50,000, between general enthusiasm and more or less optimistic forecasts for its future.

Bitcoin at $ 50,000, the celebrations

On Twitter the fans of Bitcoin, distinguished by the now famous laser eyes, are already celebrating the return to $ 50,000.

Among these of course Tyler Winklevoss:

50k let’s go! – Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) September 2, 2021

In fact, at the time of writing, Bitcoin fluctuates between $ 50,007 and approximately $ 49,900.

Also Bitcoin Archive he said good morning in his own way:

Good morning! ☕️#Bitcoin smesh $ 50K! I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life… https: //t.co/eIVoYNczYI – Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) September 2, 2021

The reasons for the rise

There are a couple of factors driving the rise of Bitcoin, starting with the next introduction of tips in BTC on Twitter. This could lead to a growth in Bitcoin adoption, thanks to the massive spread of Jack Dorsey’s social network.

But in general, the market is in green, led by the excellent performance of Ethereum.

It should also be added that the expectation from the community towards the September 7. This is the date circled on the calendar that will indicate the debut of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador.

It will be a fundamental test to prove the coexistence between bitcoin and the dollar (which in El Salvador is the current official currency), but also to see how the population will react to the introduction and spread of BTC. To make Bitcoin penetrate the inhabitants of the Central American country, they already are 200 Bitcoin ATMs ready.

Bitcoin price predictions

Returning to Bitcoin’s price predictions, according to analysts from Milan Finance, if BTC exceeds $ 50,500, it could trigger a new bull run capable of driving the price to exceed $ 51,300, even up to 51,800.

On the contrary, if this does not happen, it is common opinion that Bitcoin risks returning to struggle again in the $ 46-48,000 range, where it has been caged for a long time.

For the analyst Lark Davis it’s only a matter of time before Bitcoin hits $ 100,000 and Ethereum $ 10,000.

#ethereum at $ 10,000 and #bitcoin at $ 100,000 just sound right, now all I need to do is wait for the market to make this into a reality. – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) September 2, 2021

Technical analyzes

Some analysis on the graphs, such as the one conducted by Glassnode on Coinbase’s BTC reserves, suggest that the price of Bitcoin is ready for the race to the upside.

According to another analyst, however, there is little to be happy about. The MACD indicator is close to the sell signal, as well as the RSI indicator is already in the overbought zone.

Reading this forecast, it is clear that Bitcoin today will not be able to break through the 50,500 dollars, and this will lead him to have to consolidate in the area of ​​$ 46,000-50,000. Otherwise, in case of a breakdown, the race to $ 55,000 would open. These are the levels that bitcoin had not seen since May 2021, when the decline caused by China’s restrictive policies was triggered.

The #bitcoin price reached $ 50k. Not so confident this time. MACD is close to a sell signal, and the RSI is already overbought. The $ 50.5k will probably not be passed today and consolidation in the 50-46k area will continue.

In case of a breakdown #BTC can reach the level of $ 55k pic.twitter.com/GsnPgO8Gi0 – Marcellus (@ Marcellus8610) September 2, 2021

In the meantime, the fear and greed index continues to be projected on enthusiasm.

In fact, today the indicator that measures the fear and greed of bitcoin gains three points compared to yesterday and goes to 74, a few points now from the value of 80, which indicates extreme greed.

All that remains is to wait for the close of today to draw conclusions and understand if finally the level of $ 50,000, more psychological than technical, can be said to be definitively broken on the upside, or if we still have to wait, experiencing a new phase of consolidation.