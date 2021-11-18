Bitcoin at $ 500,000 according to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood not exactly a stranger to fans of Bitcoin. Linked to ARK, has always been one of the most important supporters of Bitcoin, both as an investor and as popularizer.

Its price predictions have always been among the highest in the world – and despite the turbulent moment for $ BTC, which as we write is fighting to maintain the level of $ 58,000 confirm quota $ 500,000 by 2026.

Cathie Wood insists: “Bitcoin will hit $ 500,000!”

A forecast that would render, to those entering the market now, a little less than 1,000%. Who takes the forecasts of Cathie Wood can find Bitcoin on the eToro platform – go here to get the demo account with virtual capital and TOP functionality, best platform for those who want to invest professionally, cryptocurrency platform with integrated auto-trading.

We have a system of automatic trading as the CopyTrader, which allows us to trade by copying the best investors with a single click – or to spy on their movements. Alternatively we also have i CopyPortfolios, where we find $ BTC associated with the best crypto assets. With $ 50 we can move on to a real account from trading.

$ 500,000 and not a dollar less: Cathie Wood keeps her predictions

It’s actually been a while since Cathie Wood indicates as a value of Bitcoin to 5 years the threshold of $ 500,000. A threshold that seems all the more reasonable the more it takes on strength bull run from Bitcoin.

However Cathie has accustomed us to having stance against the tide in particular when Bitcoin is suffering, as it happens today and as it happened yesterday, with a trend slow but bearish. Something that definitely had an impact on market sentiment, as it will become more clear now that we will venture into some data analysis.

Why is Cathie Wood aiming for $ 500,000?

The gossips say it does so because the funds it manages are exposed, directly or indirectly, to it Bitcoin. In reality, however, the case supported by Wood it is much more solid, because it looks at an irrefutable fact. In fact, institutional investors have only recently begun to develop an appetite for Bitcoin – and only i pioneers they actually added this asset to their portfolio.

However we are facing a cascade effect which is unlikely to stop at this level – and which will therefore push many more operators to enter this market. Acting as a price pressure factor of $ BTC, towards the finish line indicated by Cathie Wood. Shareable? Certainly in general terms, while for the price level we reserve the right to revise it, probably upwards, during the 5 years.

The shorts in control of the market: down the whole sector

The graph we are attaching is emblematic. Once again they have increased in volume short on major platforms, classic move when Bitcoin shows some weakness. As we said yesterday, we are still very far from what we have seen a last May and also to June.

Short in strong increase in the afternoon

We are in a market phase of lateral movements, during which, however, despite the bears have deployed important forces, seem to have faced some resistance. Anything but free field, in a battle on which it will be difficult to put an end to it. Bears are unlikely to dominate in the area that goes between $ 56,000 ei $ 57,000. However, the situation is still complex and will deserve to be monitored constantly in the next few hours. Which we will not fail to do on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it.