Bitcoin at $ 500k and Tesla up to $ 4k: Cathie Wood’s bullish predictions

Cathie Wood, founder of the investment management firm Ark Investment Management, confirms its positive estimates on Tesla And Bitcoin. During recent interviews with some American newspapers, Wood, confirming the long-term targets both on the Californian car manufacturer’s title and on the queen of digital currencies, once again showed the bullish view.

Tesla up to $ 4,000

Let’s start from Tesla. Despite recent sales of nearly $ 139 million of Tesla shares held by three of Ark’s ETFs, Wood estimates a stock price increase in the fork between $ 3,000 and $ 4,000 against the current $ 750.

Tesla remains a holding of 10% or more in three Ark ETFs: ARK Innovation, ARK Next Generation Internet, and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics, the same ETFs that recently sold some Tesla shares.

His predictions are based on the fact that Elon Musk’s company is in the best position to establish itself in the driverless taxi market. A market that, according to Wood’s estimates, should be in the range of $ 10 to $ 12 trillion by 2030.

Bitcoin at $ 500,000 over five years

Also over the five-year time frame, Wood also remains extremely bullish on Bitcoin, expecting a rise of more than that 10 times the current price, or over $ 500,000 in five years. This is because more and more companies and institutional investors, diversifying their portfolios, increase their holdings towards digital currency.

Ark Investment Management itself has exposure to cryptocurrencies through ETFs with holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust; Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform; Square and Tesla: the first Square is building a platform for decentralized financial services, the second invests in cryptocurrency.

Wood’s favorite cryptocurrency? The expert chooses Bitcoin even if she says she is increasingly optimistic about Ethereum following “an explosion in developer activity in DeFi (decentralized finance) tools”.

To today beyond 90% of these tools, whose market in October 2020 was worth 11 billion dollars, it is traded on Ethereum, which demonstrates once again how the future of cryptocurrencies is not just that of making just “currencies”, but necessarily passes through the planning of actions and relationships operating on these blockchains.