Bitcoin at $ 60,000: the causes of the price drop

Between yesterday and today Bitcoin’s price fell by 8.5%, down from around $ 66,000 about $ 60,000.

Bitcoin, price falling due to the Infrastructure Bill

This is a larger drop than the others recently, and the $ 60,000 level hasn’t been seen since November 6.

As reported today by Bloomberg, some analysts would attribute this decline in the entire crypto market to new tax reporting requirements for digital currencies which are part of the US infrastructure bill which President Joe Biden signed on Monday.

Cryptocurrencies at a loss

In fact, in the last 24 hours it is not only the price of Bitcoin that has fallen, because all the real cryptocurrencies among the 50 with the largest market capitalization have lost value between yesterday and today.

Ether is losing more than 9%, Polkadot And Land more than 10%, Chainlink more than 12% and Crypto.com more than 15%.

United States and China halt the run of BTC

According to the CEO of the social trading platform Alpha Impact, Hayden Hughes, after the signing of the infrastructure bill were several sales have started of cryptocurrencies by traders concerned about the new regulation and related taxation.

Huges also mentions concerns on the Chinese markets, with China continuing its regulatory crackdown. The country seems to want to study to impose significant increases in electricity prices for mining companies, but in reality now Bitcoin mining in the country is almost zeroed.

Instead, it should be emphasized that yesterday, in conjunction with the decline in BTC, the dollar has appreciated a lot, so much so that the Dollar Index reached the new all-time highs of 2021 at over 95.5 points. Suffice it to say that just over two weeks ago it was at 93.3, and such rapid changes for this index are absolutely not the norm.

Bull run on break

Furthermore, Bloomberg also reports that in recent days some technical indicators suggested that the strong cryptocurrency run in progress was ready for a pause.

According to the Asia-Pacific head of the crypto exchange Luno, Vijay Ayyar, it would be unusual for such a bullish run to continue without correction, and he argues that the current one is “a healthy pullback” after a prolonged rally.

As of November 7, the price of Bitcoin returned above $ 61,000, to then register its new one all-time high on November 10 almost at $ 69,000. This quarter, the $ 60,000 mark was first breached on October 15th, and the price of BTC has fluctuated above this threshold since then, with rare and brief exceptions.

After a month at these levels a correction was indeed possible, so much so that the current one may not jeopardize a resumption of the rally once it is over.