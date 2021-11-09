Bitcoin at $ 68,000: new all-time high (ATH) for BTC

Today the price of Bitcoin had his registered new all-time high, all time high (ATH).

The previous record it was on October 21, when it rose above $ 67,000, but today for the first time in its history it managed to even exceed $ 68,000.

Bitcoin’s all-time highs

After beating them, it pushed up to over $ 68,500, and then descend under $ 68,000.

On Saturday, it hit a weekly low of $ 60,100, so in just three days, the price of bitcoin rose 14%, although it dropped slightly.

The PlanB analysis

According to what he claims PlanB, his model stock-to-flow provides for the achievement of $ 100,000 fee by the end of the year, but in the event of a new speculative bubble this figure could also be significantly exceeded.

As you know S2F model predicts $ 100K average for this halving period (and based on floor model we reach $ 100K this yr). But S2FX model predicts $ 288K average this cycle (we need some real fireworks in 2022 for that). Let’s see where this 2nd leg of the bull market will take us🚀 pic.twitter.com/ttiNT5yMKe – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) November 8, 2021

His other S2FX model features the reaching $ 280,000 in the current cycle, but to reach this figure, PlanB itself writes that there would be a need for “fireworks in 2022”.

Towards new records

However, the current price remains well above the October average price, as the daily average was above $ 57,000, and it never dropped below $ 60,000 in November.

It has already happened many times in the past that the annual highs of the bitcoin price have been recorded between late November and mid-December, so it is not unlikely that the current record can be broken again by the end of the year.

There are several analysts who argue that thea bullrun of 2021 in the price of bitcoin may not be over yet, despite today’s all-time high, although $ 68,000 remains a relatively difficult quota to break.

Precisely in the last decade of October this was the resistance that prevented the price of BTC from rising further, so much so that it could not even reach it.

Today’s record also raised Bitcoin’s dominance by just one point, making it clear how BTC is dragging all other cryptocurrencies a little bit. In fact, ETH also registered its today new all-time high.

A note of color is the tweet of Cameron Winklevoss with which he says that BTC and ATH are the two best acronyms on the internet.