Bitcoin, at all-time highs? “Inertia Has Broken”

This week, Bitcoin reached its maximum of the year and there are already those who point out that it could even go to historical maximums and even go up to 100,000 dollars. As Álvaro Alcañiz, co-founder of Onyze, explains in Investment Strategies, this breaking of the highs of the year indicates that the inertia that the asset had been showing in recent months “has been completely broken” and it seems that it is beginning to come out of the pothole in the who had entered.

In addition, it must be taken into account, according to Alcañiz, that the idea of ​​that decorrelation that Bitcoin can have with respect to traditional markets. This also reinforces the idea with which Bitcoin was born of being a safe asset, security of value, to take refuge in times of crisis.

As to whether there are opportunities in other cryptocurrencies right now, such as Ethereum, Alcañiz points out that “it is a mustis a staple within the crypto world”, because it is one of the main communities in this market, because of the number of people investing and developing this technology and because it was the initiator of what is now known as the “decentralized world” and who gave rise to to decentralized finance within the crypto world. It should also be noted that there are other layer 1 projects (such as Solana, Terra and Polkadot) that allow the development of value solutions that have that long journey, with great projection to generate interesting returns.

