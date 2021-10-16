Bitcoin at an all-time high | And Jack Dorsey revolutionizes BTC mining

On the day that Bitcoin back to a step away from its all-time highs, Square And Jack Dorsey launch a brilliant new proposal, which may become crucial for the adoption of Bitcoin on world scale.

The brilliant leader of Twitter in fact, it issued the announcement of the creation of a new system for Bitcoin mining What will be Open Source and that will be able to help those who want to enter this world – and contribute to the security of the protocol – without too many complications and without turning to custom configurations.

Mining: Jack Dorsey’s revolutionary proposal

What Jack Dorsey has in mind and why it could be revolutionary

No need to go around it – Jack Dorsey has long been the public figure who is doing more for the adoption of Bitcoin on a global scale. Before the wallet which still is in progress, then the launch of The B World, now a revolution that could forever change the approach to mining. Everything is announced, as expected, on Twitter:

Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community. First some thoughts and questions. – jack⚡️ (@jack) October 15, 2021

Square is considering creating a Bitcoin mining system based on custom chips and code open source, both for individuals and for companies around the world. We will follow the model of ours wallet: build in collaboration with the community. Let’s start with some preliminary ideas. Mining needs to be more distributed. The fundamental job of a miner is to validate transactions securely, without the need for third parties. This is critical, and it will be even after the last Bitcoin is mined. The more decentralized the system is, the more resilient the Bitcoin network will be. True? Mining needs to be more efficient. Moving towards a cleaner and more efficient use of energy is crucial for the future and scalability of Bitcoin. Energy is a system-wide problem that requires innovation in silicon [ovvero nei chip utilizzati, NDR], at the software and integration level. What are the best opportunities here?

Adding that the leader of the Square group development team will begin to investigate the issue on a technical level and outline guidelines for the solution.

Why is this revolutionary news for Bitcoin?

For a whole series of reasons, partly already outlined by @jack. The mining of Bitcoin it will benefit from it, if they are not the only ones to carry it out mega miner, but also private individuals who currently cannot afford the very expensive mining equipment, as well as probably the enormous energy costs to participate in the network.

This will lead to a greater distribution of the computing power that holds the safety of the network of Bitcoin and it sure will be beneficial for the network. An authentic revolution, which with the means we have available today we cannot think of achieving, but which if Square’s project were to take hold, it could really bring Bitcoin into a new era.

All this while the record is one step away

The price record is really a step: yesterday evening BTC it broke on the wall of the $ 64,000 – and then return to sail around the $ 62,000. A price level that not even the most optimistic analysts had been able to predict and that was pushed by the now semi-official arrival of at least two ETFs on BTC.

Therefore, the buy the rumors sell the news which was indicated by Bloomberg – a sign that the traditional printing will have to review its canons, if the intention is to tell in the sign of truth the significance of the Bitcoin revolution.