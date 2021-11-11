Bitcoin at new records after US inflation, here is the new gold 2.0 From Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency hit new highs following Wednesday afternoon’s US data, lending credence to observations that the cryptocurrency has become something of a 2.0 gold against inflationary risks.

After the + 6.2% CPI (highs since 1990) shown by the Department of Labor, BTC jumped from $ 66,370 to $ 68,613, while at the same time it jumped from $ 1,830 an ounce to $ 1,870, showing a relationship between the two instruments as defensive assets against the risks of present and future inflation – US 5-year breakeven rate reached 3% -.

Furthermore, comparing the US stock a with the virtual currency, we note how the yield of the bond benchmark has gone from 1.474% before the macro data to the current 1.57% in the same minutes of the jump of the virtual currency.

Equities, considered a long-term anti-inflation tool, also saw a greater outflow from equities to Bitcoin, with the major Wall Street indices closing in the red (-1.7% for the year) on the outlook for a increase in Fed funds sooner than expected.

“In an environment of high prices and supply bottlenecks, we can expect to see the price of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies continue their bullish trajectory,” said DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green.

Bitcoin is “widely regarded as a shield against inflation” thanks “to the limited supply of money, which is not affected by its price,” according to Green.

This “shield against inflation”, says the chief executive of the UK advisor, will lead to the cryptocurrency market “increasing investments by major institutional investors, bringing with them capital, experience and reputation and driving prices up further”.

“In this inflationary period – underlined Green – Bitcoin has outperformed gold, which is universally perceived as the ultimate hedge against inflation”.

According to the latest data from GoldHub, gold ETFs recorded net outflows of $ 1.4 billion in October, (-0.7% AUM) in October, mostly concentrated in Europe North America. Global gold ETF holdings fell $ 203 billion over the month, hitting lows since the beginning of the year.