Bitcoin at the center of a scam worth over 112 thousand euros

Everyone has thought about how their life would change with a nice nest egg at their disposal. Many have seen in the investment in Bitcoin the possibility of an easy profit thanks to the fluctuating value of the cryptocurrency.

However, scammers are betting precisely on this desire to make users fall into phishing. Yes they are escalating fake emails that promise huge returns in virtual currency simply by accessing an online platform.

One of our readers reported this message that he received in his inbox:

“Get your money (€ 112,250.00) paid today

Customer ID: # 4394

Balance: € 112,250.00

IF AN ACCOUNT

Hey,

In connection with your online purchases on 31 -07 – 2020, you have received (2) Bitcoin on the purchase. Yours (2) Bitcoin I am today 31 – 07 – 2021 of value of 112,250.00 €

Loading... Advertisements

Since your account is no longer active, please follow the steps below to log into your account and recover your (2) Bitcoins.

Click here to complete your registration and get paid today >>“

Always be wary of messages promising Bitcoin payments from platforms never heard of before

How can you read, the scammers promise a profit of over 112 thousand euros simply by logging in to the indicated platform, of which we have removed the links. Obviously, this platform does not exist but it is only a way to obtain the personal data of the unfortunates.

Therefore, poor users will have to enter the data of their credit card, bank account and many other useful information for scammers. After getting this information, hackers will clean up users’ accounts.

The best way to guard against phishing is to immediately delete messages promising payments in cash, Bitcoin or rewards. Furthermore, you have to pay attention to how the email is written, in fact the text is often translated with an automatic translator. Many passages will not make sense in Italian this is already a great proof of the phishing attempt.