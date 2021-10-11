Bitcoin at the crossroads again: attack on the highs?

Here we go again: the value of Bitcoin has returned to the highs of recent months and, after the collapses that had marked its path at the halfway point of 2021, now it is time again to look up and see if there is room for a higher caliber challenge. Market capitalization has returned to exorbitant figures, over $ 1 trillion, and in the last few hours the threshold of 55 thousand dollars of listing was again exceeded.

Bitcoin: perspectives

Bitcoin had not reached these figures since last May, on the eve of one of the heaviest corrections the cryptocurrency has had in its history. In short, it went from 60 to 35 thousand dollars, and then gradually decreased to 30 thousand in July and climbed up to 50 thousand starting from September. To look for the all-time highs, instead, we need to go back to April, when for a few hours the 64,000 dollars that kicked off the next roller coaster were also exceeded.

What happened in the last semester has put a strain on the entire crypto sector, but the response has been decidedly strong: Bitcoin, absolute queen of the sector (according to estimates CoinGecko has a dominance in market capitalization equal to 44% ), has also overcome Chinese hostilities and mining problems, as well as the current international energy deficits, returning to the highest ever. This is why it seems complex at this point to predict its progress: the causes that determine new climbs or new landslides appear more endogenous than not dependent on external factors.

The next few weeks will therefore be very interesting on this front (in the meantime, those who want to start their investments can start from a free demo account), because the prospects for a new high are in the ambitions of all investors who have come aboard speculation. The fact that in parallel there is the specter of the crisis on economies and financial markets makes the risk even less burdensome: the cryptocurrency boom could have a lot to do with the real economy at this point.