Bitcoin at USD 100,000: the prediction of the legendary partner of Steve Jobs

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple

The legendary co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniacksaid he expects the price of Bitcoin to eventually hit $100,000, calling interest in the crypto “so high.”

The prices of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies remain firm despite the panic over the resurgence of Covid-19 in China that hit the markets at the beginning of the week. Today, the main cryptocurrency rose 4% to return to USD 40,711 per unit. The rally, which mimics that of all the world’s risk assets rising ahead of the Fed’s rate decision and buoyed by some preliminary progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, has cultists excited. crypto.

Believers in the future of Bitcoin include Wozniak, an electronics engineer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who rose to legendary status by co-founding Apple with Steve Jobs. “Woz”, as he was nicknamed, was the genius behind some of the firm’s most innovative developments and his words are closely followed by thousands of enthusiasts.

“I think bitcoin is going to hit $100,000,” Wozniak said, speaking on the Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast last week.

“I just don’t know where you get that feeling from. I can’t put any math on it. I’m just sorry for all the interest. The interest in cryptocurrencies is so high”he added.-

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. The rise came on the heels of record gains in traditional stock markets, which were buoyed by record-low rates and unprecedented stimulus packages aimed at bringing the global economy out of a standstill caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Steve Wozniak with Steve Jobs. Photo: Reuters

Bitcoin hit $70,000 at the end of last year before falling back. Ether’s main rivals, BNB, solana, cardano and avalanche, also saw big price increases, while payment coins XRP and Terra also gained ground. The combined cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $3 trillion at the end of last year, before plummeting to just over half.

Wozniak has warned in the past about the future of some smaller cryptocurrencies that he says have a history of “scams,” calling bitcoin the “only math that is pure gold.”

“There are so many cryptocurrencies coming out now; everyone has a way of creating a new one, and you have a famous star with it. It seems like they’re just collecting a lot of money from people who want to invest at the earliest stage, when it’s worth pennies,” Wozniak told Insider last week in an interview, suggesting that people often buy the coins simply because they’re blind. for potential earnings. “Then they just walk away.”

In October, Wozniak discussed the “mathematical purity” of bitcoin during an interview with Yahoo Finance. “Bitcoin is not run by a company, it is mathematically pure. And I always believe in nature above humans”.

Bitcoin operates today attentive to the decision of the Federal Reserve, which will be communicated this afternoon. It will be the first rate hike since 2018 and the market expects it to imply an advance of 25 basis points, a quarter of a percentage point. The cryptocurrency started the day lower on bets from investors hoping to capitalize on a drop if the rate hike surprises the market. But the decline was short-lived and the price bounces back in mid-day trading.

KEEP READING:

In the league of Venezuela, Sudan, Syria and Zimbabwe: Argentina is consolidated among the countries in the world with the highest inflation

The slowdown in inflation may come through a slowdown in the economy during the second half of the year

Entrepreneurs on alert for the resurgence of inflation: “For those of us who look at investments, it is bad data”