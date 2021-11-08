Bitcoin ATM and QR code: scams on the rise

Payments in cryptocurrencies they are increasingly popular with cybercriminals as they are more difficult to track than traditional currencies. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that scams based on the use of ATM for Bitcoin and other digital currencies. The US agency provides some tips to avoid falling into the trap.

Scams with crypto ATMs and QR codes

In many countries (including in Italy) they have been installed ATM for the purchase of Bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies. The user only has to insert the credit / debit card or cash to obtain the corresponding sum in digital version (net of the commission). Loading into the digital wallet is done by framing a QR code with your smartphone. This simple operation is being exploited more and more often by scammers (scammers).

Cybercriminals use various tricks to deceive victims: they contact users claiming to be representatives of companies, law offices or law enforcement agencies, establish an online relationship by creating a false sense of intimacy, communicate a lottery win and the need to pay a commission.

In all cases, the goal is to persuade the victim to payment in cryptocurrencies. The wallet QR code is provided and asked to purchase Bitcoin or other digital currencies from an ATM. Often the scammer is in telephone contact with the victim to provide the steps of the procedure.

The FBI highlights an important difference between a traditional money transfer and a cryptocurrency transaction. The first takes up to two days to complete, while the second is snapshot. This means that getting the money back is next to impossible. Users should therefore be very careful not to fall into the trap.