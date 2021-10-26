Bitcoin ATM boom in Colombia | Bogota like El Salvador?

Bitcoin it is having greater ease of penetration in South America than in other continents. Or at least this would emerge from what has been happening for a few weeks now. After the arrival of $ BTC as legal tender a El Salvador, many countries in the area just south are opening their doors to the first cryptocurrency for marketcap.

Today is the time to talk about the Colombia – country where they are becoming more and more common ATM / ATMs which offer the possibility to buy $ BTC in different parts of the country.

Bitcoin ATM boom in Colombia

This is also news bullish And bullish – after a weekend of relative contractions for $ BTC. We can invest in Bitcoin with the eToro platform (go here for a free, unlimited, full-featured demo account), the first intermediary in the world to offer fintech services evolved like the CopyTrader – to copy the best ones or to spy on their movements.

We also have the CopyPortfolios – which allow us to invest in a single stock that represents more cryptocurrencies, as if it were an ETF. We can switch to a real account with only $ 50 of investment.

In Bogotà but not only – in Colombia there is a boom for Bitcoin ATMs

Bitcoin continues to exert a very important fascination on several emerging economies – in particular in the area of ​​South America. In Colombia it is literally boom for the ATM, that is, for ATMs that allow anyone to buy, for cash or by card, all Bitcoin what he wants.

Except for El Salvador, where the thing however, it received an important push from the government – the Colombia is today the country in Central and South America with the highest rate from ATM per inhabitant, obviously referring to Bitcoin. There are more than that 50, with a strong concentration in the capital Bogota – even if they are starting to be seen even in more peripheral (and economically less relevant) places. Fifty is a good number, counting that they continue to be installed, thanks to the great success that Bitcoin is having on the market.

Loading... Advertisements

An El Salvador-style passage?

Although it may seem a very suggestive hypothesis – also given the high rate of use of cryptocurrencies on the part of Colombian citizens, in reality nothing suggests for now that the Colombia can begin to accept Bitcoin as legal tender currency, as already happened in El Salvador.

The country has a very different economic situation from that of El Salvador, as well as an internal politics more aligned with the desired from Washington – and therefore the hypothesis of a $ BTC legal tender, even if flanked by the local currency, becomes decidedly more remote, however suggestive it could be for those who invest in $ BTC and he sees it – rightly – as an extraordinary possibility for emerging economies.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin …

Bitcoin comes from a weekend decidedly eventful, during which he lost first the support fundamental a $ 60,000 and then quickly recovered for about 5%, returning close to the area $ 62,000, the price level that will be the one around which today will live the battle for the next few hours.

A situation, once again, which demonstrates the extraordinary moment of force from Bitcoin, which even in the face of important bearish pressures such as those of weekend confirmed that it can resist and that it can quickly recover prices that are more in line with forecasts.

It will be a complicated day – the one that opens: even if the data coming from the markets – give it to you economically emerging states and also come on little ones And large investors would assume for the best.