Bitcoin ATMs (BTC) on the rise in El Salvador, hundreds of ATMs installed »Crypto Insider

Earlier this month a The new historical cryptographic code Indeed. Bitcoin (BTC) The legal tender became official on 7 September. Historic day for El Salvador and the world of cryptocurrencies.

The state government hopes that the largest cryptocurrency will be used by the population as a large-scale means of payment. Retailers have even dealt with bitcoin payments.

bitcoin vending machine

To further stimulate this process, the El Salvador government recently installed a huge amount of Bitcoin ATMs. In these vending machines, customers can buy bitcoins for cash.

El Salvador already has it 290 Of these machines installed. This represents 70% of the total amount of these types of bitcoin vending machines in the entire South American continent. In doing so, El Salvador also surpassed the amount in the UK.

Most of them were installed in August. Within a month, El Salvador was able to show off with regards to the number of Bitcoin ATMs.

Vending machines in El Salvador work in partnership with billy goat Bitcoin wallet. This wallet was chosen by the government as the official wallet for the people of El Salvador.

opposition

Although developments in El Salvador seem very positive for the crypto community at first glance, El Salvador residents think very differently about it. They don’t seem to be fascinated by Bitcoin and everything it stands for.

I went back a few days thousands of people They took to the streets to demonstrate against the new law and the president of the country. At the same time, several new Bitcoin ATMs were set on fire. The Chivo stand was also completely destroyed.

It is clear that there is still a lot of work to be done before Bitcoin is actually adopted as a means of payment by the population in El Salvador. However, the country is making great strides when it comes to bitcoin adoption and can only be encouraged by the crypto community.