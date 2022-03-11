Bitcoin ATMs declared illegal in the UK

Photo : Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures ( Getty Images )

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency ATMs that allow people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies are illegal in the United Kingdom, according to a letter published Friday by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority. That means anyone currently operating a Bitcoin ATM is doing so illegally and will have to stop, according to the government regulator.

“Crypto ATMs offering crypto asset exchange services in the UK must be registered with us and comply with the UK Money Laundering Regulations,” the Financial Conduct Authority announced in its website.

“None of the crypto firms registered with us have been approved to offer crypto ATM services, which means that any of them operating in the UK are doing so illegally and consumers should not use them,” the FCA continued.

It is unclear how many bitcoin ATMs may currently be in operation across Britain, although the online tracker Coin ATM Tracker states there are currently 84 in the UK. The same website lists over 34,000 crypto ATMs in the US alone, by far the largest number in the world.

“We are concerned about crypto ATMs operating in the UK and will therefore be contacting operators to direct machines to be switched off or face further action,” the FCA said in a statement.

“Since we published the list of unregistered cryptographic signatures that may have continued to conduct business, a recent assessment found that 110 are no longer operational,” the FCA continued.

What is driving this latest crackdown on bitcoin in the UK? It seems to be driven by a concern about money laundering and the fact that crypto ATMs don’t always have ways to positively identify who is using them.

from the news outlet Telegraph in the United Kingdom:

A Bitcoin ATM operator, Gidiplus, recently lost a court review seeking to overturn the FCA’s decision to deny it a license. The regulator had told the company that its weaker identity checks on users depositing less than £250 meant there was a risk where large numbers of “mules” deposit small amounts to evade detection. Olumide Osunkoya, owner of Gidiplus, said his machines were no longer operational. He said that he had sold them to a buyer in Eastern Europe, where controls are less strict, and that other operators in the UK are doing the same.

“We regularly warn consumers that crypto assets are unregulated and high risk, meaning people are highly unlikely to have any protection if things go wrong, so people should be prepared to lose all of their money. money if they decide to invest in them,” the FCA said.