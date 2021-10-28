Bitcoin ATMs in the USA: the partnership of Bitcoin Latinum

In the world of Bitcoin ATM you are about to insert too Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) thanks to the new partnership with OSO ATM which aims to install 100,000 crypto branches in all fifty US states.

Bitcoin and LTNM ATMs

Bitcoin Latinum, developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, the version is defined green of the crypto queen and, recently, its native LTNM token begins to be listed on crypto-exchanges.

LTNM uses an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, expecting to bring better transaction speed, lower fees and more security to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunications and Cloud Computing.

The collaboration of Bitcoin Latinum with OSO ATM, an Arizona-based crypto branch company, aims to gain a presence on 100,000 Bitcoin and LTNM ATMs in all 50 US states, as part of its plan towards mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

About that, Arikat, Chief Operating Officer of OSO ATM-Nationwide ATM Company commented:

“The operation of crypto ATMs is also gaining momentum in other parts of the world. In El Salvador, for example, Bitcoin ATMs allow people to transact with the crypto token or convert it into fiat. Bitcoin Latinum aims to bring the ease of use of cryptocurrencies to the United States, and we are extremely proud to be a part of their journey to bring cryptocurrencies to the mainstream audience. “

The plan of the new Bitcoin Latinum ATMs in detail

More specifically, the plan envisaged by the partnership is 5 years with the purpose of install 60,000 Bitcoin Latinum ATMs in this time. Not only that, OSO ATM aims to install a minimum of 8,000 ATMs by the end of 2022 in several US states.

Also Donald Basile, the founder of Bitcoin Latinum, expressed himself in this regard as follows:

“OSO aims to install 25,000 ATMs by the end of January 2022. This partnership will allow users from different US states to buy or cash out Bitcoin Latinum and Bitcoin, which will further help the mass adoption of Bitcoin Latinum”

Still talking about Bitcoin Latinum, just today, it announced on Twitter that it was also listed on the HitBTC crypto-exchange.

“Did you think you were done with the surprises? Well, guess what? LTNM is going to be listed on the 7th exchange, hitbtc! Hitbtc is in the top 5 in terms of 24-hour volume out of more than 300 trades! With LTNM, a nice surprise awaits you! ”

The current situation of crypto ATMs in the world

According to data from Coin ATM Radar, crypto ATMs in the world today exceed 30,000 installations. Staggering numbers when you consider that at the beginning of 2021, the number of Bitcoin ATMs detected in the world was only 6,373.

Not only that, today, 93% of these crypto branches are exactly in North America, against 4.5% in Europe, 1% in South America, 0.8% in Asia and 0.1 in Oceania.

Specifically in South America, it made headlines this summer El Salvador, when he announced theinstallation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs. All this even before the famous 7 September 2021, the date on which Bitcoin became legal tender in the country together with the dollar.