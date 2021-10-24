Bitcoin available for purchase in 200 Walmart stores

A pilot project has been launched in the USA which allows di buy Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in 200 Walmart stores.

Bloomberg reports, revealing the launch of this test resulting from a partnership between Walmart Inc. and Coinstar, a company known for ATMs that allow customers to exchange loose change for banknotes or gift cards.

200 Bitcoin ATMs from Walmart

The start of the pilot project was already given earlier this month, and it involves 200 kiosks that were placed in Walmart stores.

However, the test is part of a broader initiative, thanks to which Coinstar is collaborating with the crypto exchange Coinme to offer Bitcoin in over 8,000 kiosks scattered around the USA.

The most interesting aspect of this initiative is the involvement of Walmart, which explicitly announced the initiative yesterday, saying that customers of some of its US stores can now buy bitcoins using these Coinstar ATMs.

Coinstar itself was already known in the crypto world thanks to a test on the functioning of its ATMs carried out by an important sector magazine.

How Coinstar ATMs work

Customers who want to buy Bitcoins have to insert the banknotes into the machine, and in exchange they receive a voucher. This voucher can be redeemed on the Coinme crypto exchange, on which they must open an account and proceed to verify their identity. They can then redeem the voucher.

Coinstar ATMs charge a 4% commission for Bitcoin, while on cash exchange it is 7%.

Walmart’s interest in crypto

The novelty lies not so much in the fact that machines of this type can be used to buy Bitcoin, nor in the fact that they are easily accessible because they are placed in very busy public places, but in the direct and obvious involvement of Walmart.

The American company is the largest company in the world by number of employees in the world (2.2 million), and has already been active in the blockchain sector for some time. In 2019 he even registered a patent for the possible creation of a stablecoin.

More recently, he posted a job ad on his official Linkedin profile with which he was looking for a director to work on internal projects related to cryptocurrencies and digital currencies.

At this point it is more than evident that the company is considering experimenting with a some kind of direct participation in the cryptocurrency market, although for now only with a partnership with a foreign exchange service provider.

If the test was successful, it is possible to imagine a deeper involvement of the large distribution company in this sector.