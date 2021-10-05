Bitcoin back to $ 50,000 after a month

The activities recorded in the last few days have resulted Bitcoin to reach and exceed the threshold of $ 50,000: it hadn’t happened for almost a month, more precisely from 7 September. At the time this article was written and published, the price stood at $ 50,048 (source CoinDesk).

Growth week for BTC, the positive trend continues

The first of the two graphs below shows the variation that has affected the price of cryptocurrency over the past week, going from about $ 41,000 last Tuesday to today’s share.

The fluctuating month of Bitcoin is instead well photographed by the second image. Curiously, the decline triggered at the beginning of September had started a few hours after the historic decision of El Salvador, a country that was the first in the world to decide to make crypto legal tender, not without arousing some discontent and perplexity.

As always, it is impossible to formulate a reliable forecast on what will be the next price changes: trading activities will undoubtedly weigh, but also the discussions regarding the sustainability of the asset. It is in fact known how to keep the decentralized network on which BTC relies operational requires a lot of energy, indeed a lot. How much exactly? It is estimated around 91 TWh for 2021 alone, a quantity very similar to that necessary to meet the needs of entire countries such as Pakistan.

And now that China has imposed its stop on every crypto-assets, things could even get worse, as a result of moving the mining in other areas, where procurement takes place even less from clean and renewable sources.