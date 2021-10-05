News

Bitcoin back to $ 50,000 after a month

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The activities recorded in the last few days have resulted Bitcoin to reach and exceed the threshold of $ 50,000: it hadn’t happened for almost a month, more precisely from 7 September. At the time this article was written and published, the price stood at $ 50,048 (source CoinDesk).

Growth week for BTC, the positive trend continues

The first of the two graphs below shows the variation that has affected the price of cryptocurrency over the past week, going from about $ 41,000 last Tuesday to today’s share.

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last week (05/10/2021)

The fluctuating month of Bitcoin is instead well photographed by the second image. Curiously, the decline triggered at the beginning of September had started a few hours after the historic decision of El Salvador, a country that was the first in the world to decide to make crypto legal tender, not without arousing some discontent and perplexity.

Loading...
Advertisements

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last month (05/10/2021)

As always, it is impossible to formulate a reliable forecast on what will be the next price changes: trading activities will undoubtedly weigh, but also the discussions regarding the sustainability of the asset. It is in fact known how to keep the decentralized network on which BTC relies operational requires a lot of energy, indeed a lot. How much exactly? It is estimated around 91 TWh for 2021 alone, a quantity very similar to that necessary to meet the needs of entire countries such as Pakistan.

And now that China has imposed its stop on every crypto-assets, things could even get worse, as a result of moving the mining in other areas, where procurement takes place even less from clean and renewable sources.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
921
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
847
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
803
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
798
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
790
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
790
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
775
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top